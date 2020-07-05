The City of Santa Fe is considering significant changes to its short-term rental laws. Specifically, it is proposing to reaffirm a limit of 1,000 permits; grandfather existing short-term rental units conditionally as existing permit owners upon permit expiration may be eligible to renew; prospectively limit the number of short-term rental permits to one per natural person (defined as an individual human being as opposed to an organization of any form or a business entity); prospectively limit the proximity of short-term rentals on a residentially-zoned property to within a 75-foot radius of a property that has a permitted short-term rental unit; require local operators for short-term rental units to live in Santa Fe and to adopt new recordkeeping and reporting requirements as well as host platforms if they collect rent for a short-term rental unit; limit short-term rental permits to 25 percent of a multifamily development that contains four or more dwelling units; reduce from three times to two times the number of legally allowed occupants (guests) for any gathering; and notify neighborhoods within 200 feet of the short-term rental with information regarding its operation as required by law at issuance and renewal.
The City of Santa Fe also severed the penalties and fines section of its short-term rental laws, changing from a criminal to a civil structure. The new section will permit the city to withhold or revoke a short-term rental permit if the applicant or permit holder has violated a regulation relating to the granting of the permit, or if in the judgment of the City’s land-use director the public welfare requires that the permit be revoked or withheld. The section will additionally permit the city to order a one-year waiting period for an application by a person who has operated a short-term rental unit in violation of the law. Property and permit owners will also be subject to civil fines from $100 to $500 a day for a violation of any provision of Chapter 14 (the city’s land use code); construction or other development without a permit or registration; misrepresentation of fact on an application submitted to the land use department; or failure to pay or report fees or taxes owed.
In response to the City’s action, the Santa Fe Association of Realtors (SFAR) has forwarded a letter to the Santa Fe City Council requesting that the two ordinances under consideration regarding short-term rentals be postponed for any action at this time. The association believes the ordinances represent significant changes to the city’s existing short-term rental regulations along with a new fine and penalty structure. SFAR believes its members, short-term rental owners, and the public all need more time to review the proposals given the significant impact they will have on property owners and businesses as well as how these regulations will be implemented.
SFAR believes the timing of these significant land-use changes is particularly problematic given how the community and local businesses are already seriously stressed in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic. The association urges the City of Santa Fe to be completely invested in an open, transparent, and inclusive process regarding any regulatory changes but particularly those that impact local businesses and property rights. The City of Santa Fe should work to ensure the proposed changes are thoroughly vetted and supported to the extent possible by the Santa Fe community before moving forward.
Paco Arguello is chief executive of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors. Contact him at 982-8385 or paco@sfar.com.
