With the beginning of 2021, the Santa Fe Association of Realtors welcomes a new team of leaders. Here are some highlights of our incoming 2021 officers and directors.
Roger Carson, affiliated with Keller Williams Realty, will serve as president in 2021. He currently serves on the SFAR board of directors as president-elect, as chair of the Government Affairs Committee, and as a member of the grievance and candidate selection and contribution committees.
Born in San Francisco, Roger began his real-estate career with French & French Fine Properties. Other industry experience includes three terms as the valuation expert on the Santa Fe County Tax Protest Valuation Board, which resolves property tax valuation disputes between Santa Fe County homeowners and the Santa Fe Assessor. He is an active volunteer for Audubon New Mexico’s outreach and a docent for the historic house and studio at the Randall Davey Audubon Center and Sanctuary.
For the last 10 years he and his wife, Melissa, have written the “Spouses Selling Houses” column in the Home/Santa Fe Real Estate Guide magazine (sometimes published in the Santa New Mexican), covering a wide variety of topics that affect homeowners and real-estate professionals. Roger has three children, all born and raised in Santa Fe. He loves hiking, skiing and golfing in Santa Fe.
Andrea Dobyns with EXP Realty Santa Fe is SFAR’s new president-elect. Currently, she also serves as president of the Women’s Council of Realtors Santa Fe. Born and raised in Santa Fe, she left to attend the University of Arizona and earn a degree in sociology with a minor in pre-law. She moved back to Santa Fe to serve her community as a police officer for 13 years, rising to the rank of lieutenant. Using her enforcement background, she created a course on safety and situational awareness for Realtors and travels around New Mexico teaching these techniques.
As a Realtor for the last four years working with her father, Robbie Dobyns, Andrea has quickly become involved with the association, serving as chair of the education committee and as a member on the community services, government affairs, technology, and membership committees. Andrea was awarded Rookie of the Year by SFAR in 2017. She is a graduate of the Growth and Involvement Program that is offered through the New Mexico Association of Realtors.
Drew Lamprich at Sotheby’s International Realty is the first vice president of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors for 2021. Drew most recently served as a board member of the association and chair of the Membership Committee. Drew has a background in home renovation and investment properties. He studied metropolitan studies at New York University and sociology at the University of Tulsa.
The Santa Fe Association of Realtors welcomes two new board members in 2021 and re-elected two board members for another term of office.
Beth Caldarello, a broker with Coldwell Banker Trails West Realty, joins the board for her first term of office. Beth grew up in southern Arizona, where she garnered her affinity and appreciation for Southwestern style, culture, landscape, and architecture. She worked in the film and arts industries in Los Angeles as a producer, manager, and coordinator. Beth now serves as chair of the SFAR Technology Committee.
William Lambert with 7th Level Realty is serving out the unexpired term of Drew Lamprich. Will has strong ties to the Santa Fe community, having lived here for more than 30 years. He will be focused on helping the association along with the real-estate community to adapt and expand the use of technology.
Lisa Bybee with Barker Realty will serve a second term as a member of the board of directors. Most recently, Lisa was charged with heading up a president advisory group to review the residential purchase agreement. She brings to the association her skills of 15 years in real estate sales and seven years of running her own property management business.
Gavin Sayers affiliated with Santa Fe Properties will return to the board of directors in 2021. Gavin has served in the past as the association’s multiple listing service (MLS) chair and on the state Realtor association’s Forms Committee. He has a strong background in business after working for years in both the United States and United Kingdom.
Paco Arguello is chief executive of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors. Contact him at 982-8385 or paco@sfar.com.
