With the results of the October online, electronic member election, the Santa Fe Association of Realtors (SFAR) will welcome a new team of leaders in January. Here are some highlights of our incoming 2020 officers and directors.
Susan Orth will serve as president in 2020 and is the owner and qualifying broker for City Different Realty. Susan most recently served as president-elect and as a member of both the MLS and government affairs committees. She has been a member of the state Realtors’ association Forms Committee for many years, and in 2016 served as chair of the committee.
Susan has been a licensed Realtor for over 30 years. She has a B.S. degree in psychology and an MBA, plus has earned the Certified Residential Specialist and e-Pro designations from the National Association of Realtors.
Susan enjoys and utilizes the latest technology to serve her customers. She was awarded the 2017 SFAR “Realtor of the Year.” The award is one of the highest honors given to a Realtor and the Realtor is selected based on how he/she upholds and exemplifies the Realtor Code of Ethics, industry professionalism, participation in local, state and national Realtor associations, and community service.
Roger Carson, affiliated with Keller Williams Realty, will serve as president elect. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Santa Fe Association of Realtors as first vice president and as a member of the government affairs and grievance committees. Other board experience includes three terms as the valuation expert on the Santa Fe County Tax Protest Valuation Board which resolves property-tax valuation disputes between Santa Fe County homeowners and the Santa Fe Assessor. He is also an active board member on the Vista Encantada Neighborhood Association. For the last 10 years he has been a contributing writer for the “Spouses Selling Houses” column in the Home/Santa Fe Real Estate Guide magazine and the Santa Fe New Mexican, covering a wide variety of topics that affect homeowners and real-estate professionals.
Realtor Andrea Dobyns with EXP Realty Santa Fe will serve as SFAR’s first vice president. Born and raised in Santa Fe, she left to attend the University of Arizona, where she earned a degree in sociology with a minor in pre-law. She moved back to Santa Fe to serve her community as a police officer for 13 years, rising to the rank of lieutenant. As a Realtor working with her father, Robbie Dobyns, Andrea quickly became involved with the association serving on the community services, government affairs, technology, and membership committees. Andrea was awarded “Rookie of the Year” by SFAR in 2017. She is a graduate of the Growth and Involvement program, offered through the New Mexico Association of Realtors.
The Santa Fe Association of Realtors welcomes three new board members in 2020. Drew Lamprich, a broker with Sotheby’s International Real Estate, has a business background in home renovation and investment properties. He attended New York University, focusing on metropolitan studies and the University of Tulsa for sociology. He enjoys working with clients of all backgrounds from first-time home buyers to those seeking luxury homes.
Hailing originally from Austin, Hannah Levbarg is a broker affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway. Hannah traveled the world and country before settling in Northern New Mexico. In 2013, she became a Realtor and has been very involved with the association serving as a committee member for MLS, Realtor of the Year, grievance, technology and professional standards committees. She has served in several leadership roles, including president, of the Women’s Council of Realtors Santa Fe. She currently serves on the New Mexico Association of Realtors strategic planning and member services committees.
Evelyn Spiker, a broker with Berkshire Hathaway, was born in Canada but grew up in Chicago. She lived in Ottawa for 17 years, then Minneapolis and Boston before finding her true home in the Southwest. Evelyn’s experience includes technical and marketing positions at IBM, management consulting at Andersen Consulting, and project management for large government programs with The Devon Group. Evelyn left the corporate world with her move to Santa Fe in 1995. She created and ran a high-end special events company before starting her real-estate career in January 2005. She holds numerous Realtor certifications and designations and has been an active volunteer with the Buckeroo Ball, Rotary International, the local homeowner’s association, Concorso, and the Santa Fe Symphony.
Paco Arguello is chief executive of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors. Contact him at 982-8385 or paco@sfar.com.
||||
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.