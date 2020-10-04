John Gaw Meem’s fancy carved and painted corbels at his 1939 County Courthouse have been restored to the public view.
Workers just finished a renovation of this building by the best-known practitioner of Santa Fe Style, who designed dozens of structures from the 1920s through the 1950s. The biggest part of the project was removing a 1970s addition that filled in a courtyard facing on Johnson Street.
During the years of the addition, the three wooden double-corbel features that are now again prominent in the courtyard were bizarrely on walls inside second-floor offices and meeting rooms. The beautiful, restored courtyard is open to the public during business hours; the entrance is right across Johnson Street from the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum.
The historic courthouse building at 102 Grant Avenue was finished in 1939, eight years after the opening of the new Lensic Theater just south. It is a valuable example of the Spanish-Pueblo Revival style in a non-residential building; Meem’s others in Santa Fe include the 1930 Laboratory of Anthropology, the 1931 Lab Director’s Residence (now the Museum of Spanish Colonial Art), the 1939 Cristo Rey Church and First Presbyterian Church, and the 1946 Imanuel Lutheran Church.
The building served as the county courthouse until 1983, when the former Leah Harvey Junior High School at 100 Catron Street was remodeled to serve as the Judge Steve Herrera Judicial Complex. In 2013, the court moved to a new building on Montezuma Avenue and five years later demolition started on the old school. That teardown began in September 2018. In the two years since, Santa Fe County spent $34 million to build a new, 60,000-square-foot admininstration building at 100 Catron, and to renovate the historic building on Grant.
Besides the welcoming courtyard, the building at Grant and Johnson will not be a bustling public space.
“Because of COVID, we’re trying to keep the number of people in the building limited,” said Carmelina Hart, the county’s communications coordinator. “Fortunately, the offices that are the most traffic-heavy — the county clerk, the treasurer’s office, and the assessor’s office, as well as the probate judge, community services, and growth management— are located in the new building at 100 Catron. That is open to the public by appointment.
“Meetings of the Board of County Commissioners and other meetings are being held via Webex, so there is really not a need for the public to be in the 1939 building.”
The renovation measures in, and on, that building were fairly subtle, for the most part. “We did ADA improvements but we pretty much preserved the public corridors inside,” said Paul Olafson, planning projects manager for Santa Fe County.
Olafson and Daniel Sanchez, the county’s IT director, were on the project team with Jennifer Penner and Cameron Erdmann of Studio Southwest Architects and the contractor, Jaynes Corporation. The team worked closely with Lynette Pollari, architect with the New Mexico Historic Preservation Division.
One of the obvious changes is the building’s floors, which had decades of layers of wax removed. “They looked like monolithic shiny black plastic,” Erdmann said of the floor surfaces. “Now you can see the brick, and there are special patterns Meem did.”
Penner said the new elevator, with two stops for the building’s two floors, replaces an old elevator (dating to the 1970s addition) that actually had four stops.
She pointed enthusiastically to a detail that they restored above the big, decorative corbels in three balconies that look out onto the courtyard. The planks that form the roofs of the shallow balconies extend out beyond the plane of the corbels and are alternately angle-cut to yield a zigzag appearance. That was a Meem design from 1939. “He was all about details,” Penner said.
The courthouse walls are made of brick and pentile, the hollow tile blocks that were manufactured at the old state penitentiary and were a favorite material of Meem’s. The building's stucco color was researched by the architects. “We scraped down with wire brushes and what you see now is very close to the original,” Erdmann said.
“We have the Meem drawings, but there’s not a lot of detail. We knew there was a walkway right down the middle of the courtyard.” That brick walkway leads through a door walk and directly to the junction of the two main inside stairways.
“This sidewalk,” Penner said as she walked along just outside the courtyard, “was right up at the street. We realigned it to bring strollers closer to the courtyard, which was meant to be enjoyed by Santa Feans.”
Some of the exterior woodwork had to be replaced, but that was done sparingly. Whenever they could, the architects and contractor saved original windows and doors.
Certain windows have highlight features. Three above the main building entry on Grant Avenue have ornate, projecting frames, each one consisting of a pair of rope-carved pilasters under a cornice with a line of decorative, applied “V” moldings, all topped with a fan pediment. Some of those pediments needed repair.
The exterior woodwork was repainted to a soft turquoise color, compared to the brighter blue that was extant.
After the 1970s addition was torn out, there were holes in two of the courtyard walls. For those, replica windows of high-performance aluminum were installed.
The chandeliers inside were refurbished by Fred Lopez, Santa Fe Tin Works. The only contemporary addition in the project is a series of donut-shaped pendent light fixtures in the stairwell, to yield much better light.
The commission chambers were not complete at the end of September, but by press time staff had returned to work in the building.
