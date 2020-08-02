After many decades of real estate values going up and down, we have reached a unique time. Santa Fe has always been a desirable destination for families vacationing from major cities in our country. Why do I say the situation has changed? Because a group of factors have come together that will increase the desirability of Santa Fe home ownership:
• Residents of large major cities in California, Texas, Florida are looking for higher quality of life, and peace;
• The fear of natural disasters in other areas;
• High property taxes, traffic, crime, record heat, rain, and humidity are becoming unbearable;
• COVID-19 cases are reaching unimaginable highs in large cities and residents want out!
Santa Fe, New Mexico, will be at the top of the list of safe cities with excellent lifestyles. What is so very unique in the history of Santa Fe is that the purchase of a home in 2020 will probably become the best, most profitable investment a family can make. And we have the lowest mortgage rates in many many decades.
I have a client who is considering buying a $500,000 home in Santa Fe and expects to sell in five years and receive a 20 percent increase in the house’s value each year. That sort of return coupled with the tax benefits of home ownership will far out perform any retirement account he may have.
I am projecting a great coming decade for Santa Fe homeowners that includes incredibly low interest rates and strong increase in real-estate values. As the economy cycles back to normal business, inflation will begin. Historically, when government spending creates deficits, the purchasing power of our currency is reduced. This is what we will live with soon. And remember that real estate will always increase dramatically with inflation.
These are very old economic principles that will cause Santa Fe real estate to break records. Your home is your best investment ever. And you can live in it.
Jim Gay was a real-estate broker for 20 years and has been a consultant for Fortune 500 companies. He is president of The Mortgage Place, Inc. (505-986-9080) and can be reached at jim@tm-place.com.
