The lure of Santa Fe’s unequaled offerings have and will continue to attract buyers from every direction of the country. It is partially the abundance of positive media coverage we have received over the past few years. It is the weather, the natural beauty, the unique opportunities for outdoor activities, for fine dining, live music, festivals, street fairs, shopping, churches, history, people, art, architecture, sunsets, and simply the undeniable fact that we all recognize Santa Fe as a privileged and joyous quality of life.
Historically, visitors become residents by the hundreds... more every month. Hotel occupancy booms, home rentals stay in a positive range, restaurant reservations are coveted, shops are full, and art flows, but it is our primary and secondary home markets that will plow through and survive this downturn. The lure is alive and well.
While values are rising, our home prices are exceptionally affordable by comparison to other cities. And with interest rates still low, it is easy to understand why those falling in love with Santa Fe normally come by the planeload (now, the car load) to own their piece of enchantment. A client from Texas, purchasing a second home here, shared his pro-and-con list with me. On the pro side he listed “no cockroaches, no fleas, no mosquitos, no humidity, no hurricanes,” and on the other, his wife listed “no Neiman Marcus” Really?
Although their list is overstated, he was too overjoyed to listen to my cautionary advice that he might encounter a flea or mosquito here and there. My point being that visitors are turning into new homeowners for a variety of reasons that still exist and will be acted on asap!
These masses of out-of-state homeowners aren’t coming here seeking refuge and liberty. They’re likely looking for retirement or seasonal homes and the tranquility found in living at least part of the year in Santa Fe.
The housing market in Santa Fe has been on fire. While this may make bargain hunting a bit difficult, it also shows just how attractive the capital is as a place to live and raise a family.
With our government spending creating record national deficits, inflation is a certainty. When business is back to normal I expect we will see higher real-estate values and higher interest rates. Buy now.
Be pre-qualified for your mortgage, select a Realtor, and begin your search for a piece of the City Different.
Jim Gay was a real-estate broker for 20 years and has been a financial consultant to Fortune 500 companies. He is currently a broker/owner of The Mortgage Place (986-9080) and can be reached at jim@tm-place.com.
