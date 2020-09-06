For most, the thought of securing a mortgage in today’s financial climate is second only to death by a sadist who delights in breaking one bone at a time or being COVID-isolated for 12 more months. We all want the historic low mortgage rates of today, so read on. There is a solution.
First thing to know before you scan, photocopy, fax, or deliver one single document to your mortgage company is that your mindset is the game-changer. The process is what it is, and success depends on the way you approach it. Your ability to cope, smile, and make copies will determine how quickly you succeed in the loan process. When your mortgage representative says, “We need another bank statement,” just breathe, then swallow your frustration and head for the copier. This is the simple solution in a nutshell.
Why is the loan-approval process so rigorous these days? Because avoiding defaults and loan buybacks has become the primary goal of all lenders. And it is working. Higher standards and exhaustingly redundant documentation are reducing loan defaults, and, therefore, foreclosures. In 2019, a way smaller percent of the loans sold to Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae went into default compared to 2009.
Recently, a well-meaning client resisted send me all six pages of his bank statement. I asked for it because the underwriter, which represents the lender, asked for it. After the client sent me the summary page, I again asked for the complete statement and he again sent the summary page. A third phone call finally resulted in all six pages landing on my desk. He was frustrated because he was determined to fight the system. I was frustrated because of the time required to satisfy the underwriter. I was tempted to answer his constant “Why?” with “Because we want to close your loan at a record low rate.” Sometimes that is the only answer that makes sense in this brutal ordeal.
As the discovery phase begins, a loan application is taken by the loan officer. This is akin to the discovery period in a trial. You will be asked personal questions and commanded to account for every cent you have in checking, savings, investments, and retirement accounts. If a gift from a relative is not documented correctly, the whole process is slowed down. Why fight it? Come clean and give the loan officer exactly what s/he asks for. Even more is always good. Get the almighty file sewed up and off to the mysterious underwriter for approval.
The client is the key to a pleasant loan process. Of course, the loan officer must be up to the task. When there is total acceptance of the process and total compliance, a done deal, worth all the effort, is usually the outcome. The fix is simple: breath deeply, keep your eye on the goal of achieving a historically low interest rate, and oil up your copy machine.
Jim Gay was a real-estate broker for 20 years and has consulted with Fortune 500 companies. He is currently broker/wwner of The Mortgage Place, Inc. (505-986-9080) in Santa Fe and can be reached at www.themortgageplacesantafe.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.