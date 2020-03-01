The lure of Santa Fe’s exceptional qualities is attracting more buyers from out of town recently. Could it be the Travel and Leisure article? Maybe in the last several months buyers have decided not to wait any longer to grab their dream and buy in Santa Fe.
Values are exceptional and interest rates are still excellent. Many times, I have said to buyers, “Find your home now. Interest rates are at a historic low for the last 10 years and the homes available are being fought over.”
Particularly for retiring individuals and families, Santa Fe offers what no large city can. Many Baby Boomers have large retirement accounts from major corporations and can live in large cities like Houston, Dallas, and Los Angeles, or they can move to Santa Fe. I had one client who was moving from Oklahoma after retiring from an oil and gas company who itemized the advantages of Santa Fe’s 7,000-foot altitude. “We are looking forward to no cockroaches, no humidity, no ticks and fleas for our dogs. We thought about moving to Florida or California but did not like the idea of giant fault lines and yearly threats from hurricanes.”
For years I have heard that Santa Fe is the least expensive resort in the country. This is true to a great degree. Buying now in Santa Fe gives you a similar lifestyle as, say, Aspen, without paying $1,000 per square foot for your home.
Recent clients retired from the federal government and sold their home in Washington D.C., at a great price and bought in Santa Fe, also at a great price. Who wants a hot city where the summer must be spent inside in air conditioning?
The smart retirees are keeping their assets invested and financing their home purchases in Santa Fe. They believe that inflation will follow the current period. When that occurs, their investments in stocks and bonds will increase to a higher yield and their home mortgage will still be in the 3.5 percent range.
So, if you are 60-plus and don’t plan on working forever, grab your dream home in Santa Fe in 2020. What an opportunity Santa Fe is offering to home buyers in 2020, with this combination of low interest rates and reasonable sales prices. The inventory of homes is going fast.
Jim Gay was a real-estate broker for 20 years and has been a consultant to Fortune 500 companies. He is currently a broker/owner with the Mortgage Place, Inc. and can be reached at jim@tm-place.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.