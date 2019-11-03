“What trends do you see in design that you are implementing?” is a question often posed by interviewers and potential clients. Honestly, this is one of my least favorite questions to be asked! The reason for this is that I love design that stands the test of time and basically I do not follow trends in my work. However, I will say that there is a trend in the design industry that is exciting and intriguing to me and one that is also near and dear to my heart!
The design industry is well aware of the need for people to feel good in a “designed space” and one that also promotes healing and wellness. Many leading companies are now producing products inspired by patterns found in nature; that are visually beautiful, with colors that invoke tranquil feelings; and are chemical-free and/or produced without volatile compounds. When I design a space, natural light and nature always take center stage in my thought process to enhance the well-being of my clients. These “new” and really ancient innovations can truly make a person’s life better and quite possibly the world!
Yes, I know these are lofty goals, but what the heck? I think they are worth participating in! Many manufacturers are now on board and have made a point of contributing to well-being through their new collections and products that promote this idea of mind/body health in a variety of ways. One example is the Mohawk Group, a manufacturer of flooring for commercial and residential projects that is featuring a collection of carpet tiles bearing the name Relaxing Floors. This collection features some patterns inspired by river stones, tree branches and such, with apropos names such as, chillD and mellowD and color names like Solitude, Pause, Awakening, Sanctuary, and Blue Bliss.
The influence of color in our environment is widely known to have a strong impact on mood and emotional well-being. Sherwin-Williams is certainly staying on point in the world of design by introducing its color forecast for 2020. “We’re all in tune with the idea of mindful living, that we must take a break from the craziness of life and do something for ourselves,” said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams Company. “A home reflecting this idea helps to accomplish this.”
The firm has introduced 45 trend colors that are contained in five color palettes with the names Heart, Play, Mantra, Alive, and Haven. Check them out online; it’s a really beautiful collection and there are photos of beautiful rooms featuring these 2020 color palettes.
There are many other companies leading the trend of well-being in the world of design, from textile companies like Designtex and others that support Third World communities of craftsmen, artisans, and female cooperatives to better the lives of women and children around the world. Let’s hope the trend becomes the new normal.
I am a firm believer in the evidence that light, color, and natural elements affect our healing and wellness and improve our lives on a daily basis. I will continue to draw my inspiration from nature and do my part to carry the torch of healing the world through thoughtful design, one trend I can stand behind wholeheartedly!
Lisa Samuel is a Santa Fe native and principal of Samuel Design Group, located in the heart of downtown Santa Fe. She is an award-winning interior designer known for creating unique interiors imbued with warmth and elegance. Lisa (info@samueldesigngroup.com) is passionate about good design that supports well-being.
