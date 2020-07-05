Pulte Development of NM, 1 Trasero Ct. $412,920.

— 2 Trasero Ct. $444,495.

— 4 Trasero Ct. $412,920

— 4 Cam. Maravilla. $412,920.

— 63 Paseo de Las Terrazas. $444,495.

Janet Duncan, 88 West Golden Eagle. $906,000.

Valerie Montoya, 4 Clove Ct. $800,000.

Homewise, Inc., 4 Via Summa. $210,000.

— 26 Via Harena. $200,000.

Alan Kagan, 6 Vista de Cielo. $700,000.

Univest Rancho Viejo, 68 Via Orilla. $752,789.

Chris Harris, 7 Loretto Tr. $211,000.

Tony & Pamela Holcombe, 700 Joaquin Ln. $55,118.

Richard Pino, 2955 Berardinelli Rd. $573,500.

DRH Southwest, 5240 Cam. del Griego. $278,391.

— 5321 Cam. del Griego. $229,497.

— 5231 Cam. del Griego. $177,879.

— 5308 Cam. del Griego. $229,497.

Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity, 4711 Viento del Norte. $120,000.

Pulte Development of NM, 4680 Las Plazuelas. $287,902.

— 4682 Las Plazuelas. $277,767.

— 4683 Las Plazuelas. $333,183.

— 4684 Las Plazuelas. $336,223.

— 4686 Las Plazuelas. $326,045.

— 4688 Las Plazuelas. $334,427.

— 4692 Las Plazuelas. $344,494.

— 4730 Wheeler Peak. $208,404.

— 4732 Wheeler Peak. $208,405.

— 4734 Wheeler Peak. $203,807.

— 4738 Wheeler Peak. $229,053.

— 4740 Wheeler Peak. $312,417.

— 4606 Railrunner Rd. $208,405.

— 4608 Railrunner Rd. $208,405.

— 4622 Railrunner Rd. $210,039.

— 4624 Railrunner Rd. $208,405.

— 4141 Arboles Bonitas. $343,518.

— 4802 Governor Miles Rd. $273,030.

— 4804 Governor Miles Rd. $316,317.

Homewise, Inc., 7288 Vista Serena Lp. $185,000.

— 7250 Vista Serena Lp. $180,000.

MTV Enterprises, 5262 Cam. del Griego. $168,998.

— 954 Verdinal Ln. $235,567.

Daniel Werwath 1611 Cam. Porvenir. $80,000.

