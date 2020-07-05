Pulte Development of NM, 1 Trasero Ct. $412,920.
— 2 Trasero Ct. $444,495.
— 4 Trasero Ct. $412,920
— 4 Cam. Maravilla. $412,920.
— 63 Paseo de Las Terrazas. $444,495.
Janet Duncan, 88 West Golden Eagle. $906,000.
Valerie Montoya, 4 Clove Ct. $800,000.
Homewise, Inc., 4 Via Summa. $210,000.
— 26 Via Harena. $200,000.
Alan Kagan, 6 Vista de Cielo. $700,000.
Univest Rancho Viejo, 68 Via Orilla. $752,789.
Chris Harris, 7 Loretto Tr. $211,000.
Tony & Pamela Holcombe, 700 Joaquin Ln. $55,118.
Richard Pino, 2955 Berardinelli Rd. $573,500.
DRH Southwest, 5240 Cam. del Griego. $278,391.
— 5321 Cam. del Griego. $229,497.
— 5231 Cam. del Griego. $177,879.
— 5308 Cam. del Griego. $229,497.
Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity, 4711 Viento del Norte. $120,000.
Pulte Development of NM, 4680 Las Plazuelas. $287,902.
— 4682 Las Plazuelas. $277,767.
— 4683 Las Plazuelas. $333,183.
— 4684 Las Plazuelas. $336,223.
— 4686 Las Plazuelas. $326,045.
— 4688 Las Plazuelas. $334,427.
— 4692 Las Plazuelas. $344,494.
— 4730 Wheeler Peak. $208,404.
— 4732 Wheeler Peak. $208,405.
— 4734 Wheeler Peak. $203,807.
— 4738 Wheeler Peak. $229,053.
— 4740 Wheeler Peak. $312,417.
— 4606 Railrunner Rd. $208,405.
— 4608 Railrunner Rd. $208,405.
— 4622 Railrunner Rd. $210,039.
— 4624 Railrunner Rd. $208,405.
— 4141 Arboles Bonitas. $343,518.
— 4802 Governor Miles Rd. $273,030.
— 4804 Governor Miles Rd. $316,317.
Homewise, Inc., 7288 Vista Serena Lp. $185,000.
— 7250 Vista Serena Lp. $180,000.
MTV Enterprises, 5262 Cam. del Griego. $168,998.
— 954 Verdinal Ln. $235,567.
Daniel Werwath 1611 Cam. Porvenir. $80,000.
