Scott Cherry, Lightfoot, Inc., won the Grand Hacienda prize, as well as the Most Innovative prize in the $1 million-$2 million price category of the 2020 Parade of Homes. This was for updating the historic Donaciano Vigil House, which is named for an early resident who served as the second civilian governor of New Mexico in 1847-1848.
The building project involved repairing and updating the old house and building a dining-room addition at the rear. Cherry said he’s proudest of the craftsmanship that shows in the finished home, and of his firm’s ability to meet a host of challenges “within the constraints of honoring a historic building. We were able to integrate old and new,” he said. “It was innovative how we were able to create a lot of contemporary detailing inside the historic shell.”
He mentioned a standout bathroom with “a pretty extraordinary stone cabinet that allowed us to do a shower and have a big, open room” and also the high-performance light straw clay walls his crew used to build the addition. “That solved the challenge of a building material that would allow us to use earthen stucco, rather than cementitious stucco, on a historic adobe building.”
A house on Plaza del Corazon at Las Campanas won Zachary & Sons the Peoples Choice Award for this year’s innovative, all-virtual Parade of Homes. The house was a collaboration of Zachary and architect Lorn Tryk, interior designer Lisa Samuel, and landscape architect Solange Serquis.
In the video for the virtual Parade, Aaron Schultz said tradition is at the heart of the company, which has built homes for six generations. He loves the winning house’s “big open windows and the finish plastering: diamond finish, three-coat plaster hard-troweled by artisans.”
He credited the People’s Choice award not just to the house itself but to the work of his brother, Josh, in the social media sphere. “Other people have to log in and vote, but with social media it was so easy: you just click on a link and you could vote. That gives you a little bit of an advantage.
“Our social media following is what did it, our followers. Josh and his wife Anne are in charge of that, posting pictures online. It’s all about keeping it active. He takes shots of the projects as we’re going and uploads them with inscriptions. He’s really good at it.”
The Las Campanas house also won the award for Best Outdoor Space in the $2 million-$2.75 million class. Schultz spoke of the “geometric garden of walkways, smooth white pebbles, and dark steel planters” there.
Clay Custom Homes won four awards in the under-$600,000 category: Best Design, Most Innovative, Best Kitchen, and Best Master Suite. What is Vance “Keegan” Clay proudest about? “Our thing is being able to give people good quality homes at affordable prices,” he said. “What we see in Santa Fe is a lot of builders who have high prices and make a nice big profit with a couple homes a year. We get pretty proud of providing a lot of people with homes.
“When we went through the last recession, I was a high-end custom homebuilder in Angel Fire and we decided then to work harder and do more volume. We’ve never been without a project.”
Clay was speaking from the Jicarilla Apache reservation, where he is in the middle of a 28-home project. The award-winning Parade house is in Velarde. He supposed it won the Most Innovative award because of the architectural features. The exterior shows brown buildings surrounding a taller black mass. The inside boasts beautiful floors of black porcelain tiles and white grout. “I think we’re bringing some modern architecture into this; I call it ‘modern Southwest.’”
Palo Santo Designs won Best Design, Best Master Suite, and Best Energy Efficiency ($1 million-$2 million class) for a house on Tano Escondido. And owner Mark Giorgetti is proudest of the fact that it’s his! “I love living here. I’m really happy with the volumes and the space,” he said recently. “We really focused on the Golden Mean as a guiding principle in laying out the proportions, both in plan view and the elevations. For what it’s worth, I think it really resonates, it has a sense of classical proportion but still contemporary. It’s just a subtle way to harmonize the shapes so it feel comfortable and reassuring and natural and beautiful.”
The project has the appearance of a compound, but it’s really just a house, a guest house, and a semi-attached garage. “The main house is laid out as if it’s a cluster of buildings that are lightly attached to one another,” Giorgetti explained. The central great room, a two-story mass with a vaulted ceiling, is pumice-crete, while the other buildings’ walls are frame construction.
There are solar panels and rainwater harvesting and graywater systems. Giorgetti is hoping to achieve a “Platinum” designation in the Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) certification system.
He said he has had good feedback from the virtual Parade. “Literally an hour after it went live [on Oct. 16] we had an email, ‘Love your house. Can we talk?’ and we’ve had a few leads since then as well. It’s not as powerful as when you have hundreds of people walking through your house, but the web content is accessible to anyone in the world, so time will tell.”
Prull Custom Builders, which won the Grand Hacienda both in 2018 and 2019, took top awards for Best Design, Best Kitchen, and Best Master Suite in the $2 million-$2.75 million price class this year.
“It’s busier than ever,” Will Prull said in mid-November. “This is the first recession in my career of 40-plus years that we ended up on the right side of it. In 2008-2009 our phone didn’t ring for six months, but we came out of it. We have eight projects going right now.”
Like the Palo Santo house, Prull’s award-winner this year, in The Estancias at Las Campanas, is his own domicile. “It’s unique in that it was one of the first sort of ‘midcentury modern’ homes in Las Campanas, so it’s nice to be at the beginning of a wave. I really do enjoy the very large outdoor spaces both east and west that allow you to be in the sun or shade any time of day, and the views with the floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall glass. Craig Hoopes [the architect] did a great job of siting the house. The views are different when you move around the house.”
Prull also loves the home’s accents of Texas cream limestone and the Alaskan yellow-cedar ceilings that “run indoors and outdoors through the glass, which really accentuates that indoor-outdoor connection.”
He said he values the feedback, and the occasional direct lead, from the Parade of Homes, but he hopes we’re past the pandemic next year and that the tour judges can actually get into the houses.
Six-time Grand Hacienda champion Tierra Concepts didn’t win that particular prize this time around, but the company did win all six awards (in the above-$2.75 million class) for its 2020 entry in Las Campanas. Hoopes + Associates Architects, Paul Rau Interiors, and landscape architect Solange Serquis were project collaborators.
“The architecture really was phenomenal,” said Kurt Faust of Tierra Concepts. “The customer had been dreaming of this for years and years and she brought her own creativity to the mix and worked with Craig Hoopes and Andrea Caraballo to make the house gracious but not ostentatious.”
He singled out a “land bridge” from the living area to the master bedroom. “About 14 inches of a small hallway has a glass-panel floor material and a 14-inch-deep steel box with black beach pebbles in the bottom. At night when the box and landscape were lit, it looks like you’re walking across a little bridge. Another wonderful feature is the large, conical skylight in the kitchen and the shape of the angle is tilted toward the sun, so when the sun is higher in the sky you get less direct solar gain and when the sun is lower you get more.”
The two owners both work at home. “He has his own office with lots of glass and looks out on the great landscaping and it has a window between the office and her studio; she’s an artist. There’s also a giant pocket door between her studio and the guest room, and that can be closed when there are guests there.”
Asked if the firm had good feedback from the virtual Parade, Faust said, “Certainly not as much as you get when all those people walk through. I think we’ve had as many visitors, or more, but it’s not the same. That’s one of the most fun things: you look up and you know that person has been here for a while, wandering from room to room, sitting on the portal and soaking it in.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.