Editor:
I was thrilled to discover your lengthy article in this morning’s Santa Fe Sunday New Mexican tabloid insert, Home, about the “Santa Fe Trail mystery monument” of Harry Howard Dorman. Originally my intention had been to solve the mystery of the marker in time for the Three Trails Conference here in Sept., 2015, and to publish my findings in the association’s quarterly newsletter, Wagon Tracks. I’d wanted to surprise Dr. Marc Simmons, who’d referred to it in his 1984 book, Following the Santa Fe Trail, just before he spoke at the four-day conference.
Ultimately my research led me to John Murphey of First Light Consulting. John & I exchanged several e-mails and shared our research, and then over time our work led us in different directions to other projects. Dorman’s marker was erected there because he was a builder of homes along that ridge, which offered at the time an unencumbered view (“buena vista”) of downtown Santa Fe. He named the ridge where he built those homes Buena Vista Heights. I think H. H. had one eye on civic pride and the other on the cachet of the name, Santa Fe Trail, to help sell the homes he’d built there.
He may also have known that it was upon that same ridge that Brig. Gen. Stephen W. Kearny deployed his U. S. artillery in Aug., 1846, just before he marched his 1,600-man Army of the West downtown to see if the citizens of Santa Fe were going to be friends or foes. From there, downtown was within U.S. cannon range.
My concern for the Dorman monument, then and now, remains this: it is (a) on the edge of a high-traffic street that makes it prone to a traffic accident that would completely destroy it, and (b) after the face of the monument was tagged by graffito artists on two oc-casions several years ago, the city’s well-meaning cleanup crew afterward sprayed the face of the monument on two occasions to cover the graffiti. In doing so, the crews rendered the date of the inscription (which had the smallest letters and numbers) illegible and the word above it (“Erected,” in larger letters) faintly legible, so that the only words that remain legible today are the words above that, “Santa Fe Trail” (in the largest letters).
One more tagging incident and the city’s cleanup crew afterward could render the words Santa Fe Trail illegible, and the face of the monument would be blank. By the way, the End of the Trail marker near the southeast corner of the Plaza may have been chiseled in 1910, but it wasn’t installed and dedicated until Aug. 21, 1911.
About 10 years ago, I led a group of about 40 elderly members of the End of the Trail Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association on a tour of the Santa Fe Trail ruts I’d recorded for the city in the sum-mer of 1989. We started at the southeast corner of the city and drove (and in some cases walked) northward, past Museum Hill, to the corner of Old Santa Fe Trail and Camino Corrales. I had a field set of the city’s ortho-topo maps that Linda Tigges had let me keep as my principal reference tool. I’d transferred the trail segments I’d found onto a second set of ortho-topo maps that I gave to her for the city to retain as its principal resource tool.
What I discovered on my tour was that most of the trail segments that were once visible (in 1989) to pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists were gone by 2010. Most of them were now hidden behind adobe walls or coyote fences. In some cases, I was able to determine that the ruts on some properties were wiped out by new home construction and by home additions/improvements.
— Michael E. Pitel
