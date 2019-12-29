SpearsHorn Architects received a Citation Award in the annual AIA awards program held on Dec. 13. The firm won for Laguna House, an affordable house prototype built at the Pueblo of Laguna in 2017.
The house is 1,480 square feet of heated space, with another 700 square feet of covered outdoor space. Environmentally sustainable features include passive-solar siting, energy-efficient heating, photovoltaic panels on the roof, and a permeable-surface driveway.
SpearsHorn Architects was selected by Laguna Housing Development and Management Enterprises (LHDME). SpearshHorn had recently completed Phase 2 of the Santo Domingo trading post rebuilding project at Santo Domino Pueblo.
The team looked at various floor plans and roof styles, and opted for an L-Shape house with parapet roof, a porch and a carport.
The walls were built using compressed earthen block (CEB) construction. After experimentation it was determined that the local soil on the pueblo was ideal, in terms of compression and stability characteristics, for making the earthen blocks.
James Horn, partner with Beverley Spears in the Santa Fe architectural office, described the wall structure. "We maintained one width of 14-inch-wide block with a concrete lintel at 10-foot height at the living area and 8 feet at the bedroom areas. Beyond the lintel are pre-manufactured trusses and a wood-framed parapet.
"We utilized the most accessible building materials and methods as possible — cold-rolled steel that rusts, stucco, concrete floors, solid wood cabinets with plastic laminate tops, plaster, sheet rock, and a spruce tongue-and-groove ceiling in the living area to add a warmth," Horn said.
"The Contract utilized as many community members as possible, so we interacted with workers from Acoma and Laguna Pueblos. It was a very rewarding experience."
