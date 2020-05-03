In this time when most people are being asked to stay in their houses to avoid spreading the COVID-19 virus, many are developing deeper connections to their homes and how they live in them. Most of our homes are designed for part-time living, meaning we normally spend a good deal of our time outside of the home for work, exercise, and play. Now that our homes have to serve all our needs in tight quarters, it’s a good time to note what you really love about your domicile, and to change those that no longer resonate for your changing needs.
There are some wonderful things you can try to help make your space more useful, fun, and invigorating in a time when you may feel you’ve seen too much of it for days on end. Don’t get frustrated, get creative!
Workspaces
Lots of office workers who never needed a home office are suddenly cobbling together a useful work area in their house. Try to designate an area free of distractions with adequate room to work comfortably and ergonomically. Does your new work life include video conferencing? If so, consider what the space behind you looks like, as that’s what your coworkers see. Keep it tidy and place some artwork or a beautiful object within view.
Active Space
Staying healthy and happy is the key to quarantine. Dedicate a place in your home that is not used much, such as a guest room, for daily workouts. There are lots of compact exercise equipment options such as floormats, tension bands, and free weights that you can order online and have delivered to your doorstep.
DIY Home Projects
Take advantage of the downtime to do some deep cleaning or home-improvement projects. This may also be a good time to tackle that big reorganizing project you’ve been putting off. For a creative outlet, try your hand at flower arranging, redecorate a shelving unit, or design a centerpiece for the huge dinner party you will have when this quarantine is over and you can spend time with friends. You might find yourself rearranging furniture, or the placement of art and objects throughout the home. (Just don’t tell your interior designer until they’ve had a cocktail!)
Connecting
This is a great time to deepen the connections we have with the people we live with, but sometimes too much connectedness can be overwhelming. It’s important to claim personal space and personal time in our lives. If you already have a man cave or she shed then you’re all set. If not, then designate a room where each of you can have some time apart from the others, even if you take turns using the same room for some solo time. Remember to be patient with one another.
Hopefully this period of home isolation will be over soon, and we can go back to life as normal. Use this time to think about how your home functions for you and what improvements you can make to live better in the spaces you have. Try new things, change things up. Your home will feel lighter and more inspiring, which can go a long way in a tough time.
Chandler Prewitt Design is a full-service interior design firm serving Santa Fe and the surrounding areas (chandlerprewitt.com)
