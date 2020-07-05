One of Santa Fe’s greatest attributes is its incredible art markets and galleries. Art is such an important aspect of Santa Fe’s culture and identity. In this time when our world has become complex and changing, it’s important that we continue to support artists and to promote the work they are doing. “I can think of no better time than now to support artists by purchasing their creations. Art feeds our soul and uplifts us in times like this,” shares Deborah Fritz, owner Giacobbe- Fritz, GF Contemporary, and FRITZ in Santa Fe. “As we give to art, art gives back in return.”
The summer is peak art-buying season in Santa Fe, but with visitors staying home and people reluctant to indulge, we’ve never seen a summer like this one before. Galleries are offering creative and flexible options so collectors can safely and comfortably see their newest masterpieces. Turner Carroll Gallery on Canyon Road is offering private appointments, as well as driving its artwork to interested parties around the region. “There is no substitute for looking at art in person. None of the tech out there comes close,” explains Michael Carroll.
As an interior designer, I find art to be an extremely important piece in the overall puzzle of designing a space. I recommend that clients who are deeply invested in their larger collections, first select their favorite pieces as focal points for each space. The room can then be customized around those centerpieces, including details like wall color, lighting, and fabrics to compliment the art.
For people who are not art enthusiasts, filling a wall may be more of a challenge. Many of my clients don’t know what they like or where to begin. Canyon Road is a great place to explore one of the most renowned art collections in the world, right in our backyard. When searching for that perfect piece, don’t just concentrate on the size and colors that you want for the room but also consider if the art you are selecting elicits an emotional response from you. Trust your own tastes and instincts.
This is the best time of the year to buy art in Santa Fe and the galleries are responding to the current environment to make it easy for you to bring wonderful creations into your home to enjoy for a lifetime.
Chandler Prewitt Design is a full-service interior design firm serving Santa Fe and the surrounding areas (chandlerprewitt.com)
