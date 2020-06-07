Well, its that time of year when it’s almost always pleasant to enjoy New Mexico’s great outdoors. Never-ending blue skies, warm sun, and cooling breezes dominate the start of summer, driving even the most indoorsy types to commune with Mother Nature. It’s a time to fling the doors open and let the fresh air in, to plump the patio pillows, and have morning coffee or evening wine out of doors.
Santa Fe has one of the most beautiful natural environments in the whole Southwest. That is why so many people flock to this city. When people buy their homes here, they often are looking for an interior design that speaks to the relationship that their homes have to the natural world around them. There are some fun and simple ways to bring the outdoors into your home.
If you are remodeling or designing your home, use natural building materials such as wood and stone. Take advantage of views using large windows or glass sliding doors situated in the right locations throughout the house. Often clients are worried that large windows will damage their upholstery from sun exposure; however, these days there are so many wonderful outdoor fabrics that have the look and feel of luxurious fabrics for indoor use.
When redecorating, allow yourself to be inspired by natural materials. Choose linens, cottons, rattan, and jute for an organic look and feel. Pick out patterns that remind you of nature or the place where you live. Replace heavy draperies with lightweight fabrics to let the light and air in. Also, think about creating seating arrangements that take advantage of the views that your home offers. Your patios and gardens should feel like a natural extension of the interiors.
As long as you’re tending to your outdoor garden, grow some seasonal flowers or herbs inside as well. Nothing brings the outside in more than house plants. They help oxygenate the room, they’re attractive décor, and they smell good! Plus, how fun is it to pluck a fresh mint leaf for that evening julep?
Chandler Prewitt Design is a full-service interior design firm serving Santa Fe and the surrounding areas (chandlerprewitt.com)
