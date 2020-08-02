COVID-19 has created a watershed moment for everyone in the world. The impact of this collective pandemic experience will certainly make its way into home design. Interior designers are already drumming up ways to change how we function both within our homes and interacting with the outside world.
Usability will become very important in home design in the coming years. I anticipate that people will put more priority on including a fully functional home office and gym into their design plans. Those rooms will become necessities rather than secondary luxuries. Outdoor eating and entertaining spaces will also become a key part of home design so that we can socialize with our friends and family in open air space. People are also seeking a safe and secure place for packages to be delivered rather than the traditional spot right outside the front door, as it is now a common practice to air out boxes for a couple days before handling them.
Finishes that I believe will become more popular are those that are easy to clean or that have antibacterial properties. Copper, brass, and bronze, for example, have antimicrobial properties that will make them a popular finish for plumbing fixtures and hardware. Quartz and engineered stone are some of the hardest and most sanitary surfaces you can use for counters. While some wood species are known to have antibacterial properties, I believe we will see more porcelain tile floors in the coming years. I would expect a trend towards vinyl wall coverings and easy-to-clean fabrics for furniture as well.
Architectural plans will provide more air flow in this post-COVID design landscape. Indoor and outdoor spaces can seamlessly blend with big glass doors that slide into the walls and hide. As we know, light has a disinfectant quality, and so we are sure to see the trend continuing towards large windows and open spaces. Soundproofing walls to add for additional privacy may be a trend if families continue to work and learn from home. I also anticipate that homes will include powder rooms or a washing station close to the entry so guests may wash their hands right away.
Design always reflects the times we live in. Let’s all hope this crisis will bring many positive new design elements inside our homes that keep us safe, connected, and foster peace of mind.
Chandler Prewitt Design is a full-service interior design firm serving Santa Fe and the surrounding areas (chandlerprewitt.com)
