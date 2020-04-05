This beautiful adobe condominium is on the largest lot in the Alma Compound, three blocks from the Santa Fe Plaza. It boasts flagstone floors, latillas-on-vigas ceilings, and many sculptured built-ins. In the living room they include a stone-hearth’d adobe fireplace and rounded niches for books, art, and the television — that recess is cabineted with doors having panels of tamarisk twigs. Windows look out on views of the city and Tetilla Peak beyond.
The 3,611-square-foot house has a two-story foyer and kitchen area looking up to a high viga ceiling with skylight openings, and a curved adobe wall with wooden railing bordering the landing that leads to the bright master bedroom, a roof deck, and another ensuite bedroom.
In the kitchen are a cabineted refrigerator, granite countertops, and more built-in storage set in lovely adobe masses. The ceiling is coved plaster. There is a sitting nook to the side, and a door to the back patio, which is paved with flagstone and adjoined by native piñons and attractive landscaping in rock walls. The intact Santa Fe Style character shows here as well in the viga roof and corbels.
Flagstone walks proceed out to a rustic structure with a grill and to a private entrance to the guest quarters. The bedroom has a striking stacked-stone wall, a fireplace, and an efficiency kitchen.
A wonderful wooden spiral staircase with a wrought-iron railing takes you to the bedrooms upstairs. Both bathrooms boast handsome tilework.
Builders Mike Fisher and Ron Smith equipped the house with Entran II, which later turned out to be a troublesome brand of radiant-heating hose that stimulated a class-action lawsuit and a $324 million settlement. The current owner of 320 Kearney #17 “has never had any issues with it, but is willing to compensate for it,” according to the marketing materials.
The property is visited by deer from neighboring Fort Marcy; they partake of fruit from the apple, pear, and cherry trees on the large condo lot.
Clara Dougherty, Dougherty Real Estate Co., LLC, has 320 Kearney #17 listed for $1,290,000.
