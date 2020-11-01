By Paul Weideman
Three properties — the Dorothy McKibben House, El Delirio, and the Lobato-Morley House — have just been added to the Historic Santa Fe Foundation’s Register of Resources Worthy of Preservation.
There are now 96 entries on the register. Most are historic houses, but there are many non-residential buildings, among them Lamy’s Chapel, the Supreme Court Building, the Santa Fe Depot, the Palace of the Governors, and La Fonda on the Plaza. The campuses of St. John’s College and El Delirio (today the School for Advanced Research) are on the register. So are the Acequia Madre and the Acequia de la Muralla, the original Cross of the Martyrs, the Barrio de Analco neighborhood, Fairview Cemetery, and the Bridge of the Hidalgos.
Author Audra Bellmore and photographer Simone Frances profile each registered feature in the upcoming new edition of the Historic Santa Fe Foundation (HSFF) book Old Santa Fe Today, which was first published in 1966.
Two of the three properties that the HSFF board of directors recently voted to add to the register are all about women, specifically four fascinating women from Santa Fe’s past. One is Dorothy McKibben, who served as the “gatekeeper” for the Manhattan Project during World War II. Another is Katherine Stinson-Otero, who designed and built McKibben’s house on Old Santa Fe Trail in 1936.
The Dorothy McKibbin House is “an architectural gem and a fairly unknown center of significant Santa Fe and U.S. history,” according to foundation materials. The nomination for the register was researched and written by Katie Dix, a University of New Mexico graduate student in the School of Architecture and Planning, and the Historic Santa Fe Foundation’s first Mac Watson Fellow. The board innovated the fellowship program to engage grad students to participate with HSFF in research of significant properties as additions to the register.
McKibben first came to Santa Fe in 1985 for the tuberculosis treatment at Sunmount Sanitorium. She returned to her Kansas City home the following year, but was back in New Mexico’s capital city six years later.
Katherine Stinson designed the house in collaboration with McKibben. Stinson was a renowned aviatrix and stunt pilot in the 1910s. She offered her flying skills both in the hunt for Pancho Villa and in World War I but was denied because of her gender. During the war, she drove a Red Cross ambulance in France, became sick, and came to Sunmount Sanitarium in Santa Fe for a tuberculosis cure. There she met the architectural designer John Gaw Meem and the two became lifelong friends. She soon embarked on her own career building houses in the Spanish-Pueblo Revival style in Santa Fe.
The McKibbin House is a one-story building made of adobe bricks, yielding walls up to three feet thick. The house has a U-shaped plan, “resembling a late nineteenth century rural New Mexico Hispanic ranch or farmhouse,” Dix writes. “Defining features of the building include a flat parapet roof, front portal that extends across the front façade of the building [about 65 feet long and 10 feet deep], a large central sala, ceilings constructed with log vigas, fogones (corner set fireplaces), a patio, and wooden doors.”
McKibbin was a devoted fan of the vernacular architecture and furnishings of Northern New Mexico. She and her son, Kevin, often traveled in the area. Dix relates that the woman kept notes and made sketches and photographs to guide the design and development of her future house. During her treks she purchased and salvaged windows, doors, and corbels and collected artwork and furniture; a good quantity of such items are present throughout the house. According to notes and plans for the house, wooden elements of the portal were brought from the A. Chavez house in Belen, the entrance doors came from a cemetery in Mora, and posts and corbels for a second portal on the northeast side of the house came from Tecolote.
The Old Santa Fe Trail house has always been a private residence. However, for a short time during World War II, it was a remote office for the Manhattan Project, the secret weapons laboratory established by the U.S. Army at Los Alamaos. Project director Robert Oppenheimer hired McKibben to serve as the gatekeeper for new personnel.
She worked out of her house for a month and after that carried out her duties from an office at 109 E. Palace Avenue. She prepared security documents for newcomers, issued badges, arranged transportation to Los Alamos, and generally prepared the new scientists, engineers, and other personnel for Project life.
The McKibbin House was also used as a meeting space. “The Institute of Nuclear Research at the University of Chicago (now known as the Enrico Fermi Institute) was conceived there after a day-long meeting regarding post-war plans for nuclear energy,” according to Dix. It was also the site of numerous weddings and other social events for Project employees.
After the war, McKibben lived in the house for four decades, until her death in 1985. Curtiss and Mary Brennan purchased it the following year and have been stewards ever since, preserving its historic elements.
The two other enterprising women in this story are Amelia Elizabeth White and Martha Root White. The sisters bought a small adobe house from Benito Garcia in 1923 and built the property into an estate that they named El Delirio after a Seville, Spain, bar that served as a landmark for them during a visit there.
The Whites hired artist and architect William Penhallow Henderson to design their adobe home, which was modeled after the mission church at Laguna Pueblo. During the coming years, the sisters expanded and transformed the dusty property, which today is the campus of the School for Advanced Research (SAR) on Garcia Street.
They built terraces and splendid gardens, and added a swimming pool and tennis courts — the first of their kind in Santa Fe, according to the register nomination written by Nancy Owen Lewis, HSFF board member, SAR scholar in residence, and author (Chasing the Cure in New Mexico: Tuberculosis and the Quest for Health and A Peculiar Alchemy: A Centennial History of SAR, 1907-2007); and Jean Schaumberg, longtime SAR staffer and cofounder with Anne Hillerman of Wordharvest.
The Whites erected other buildings in the Spanish-Pueblo Revival style, including guest houses, a horse stable, a dog kennel, and a billiard house.
The sisters worked to advance Pueblo Indian land and health issues, and were founding members in 1925 of the Indian Arts Fund. They also established the DeVargas Development Corporation, which resulted in the development of many Eastside homes in the traditional style. Through the company, they provided land for the Laboratory of Anthropology, the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, and the National Park Service Building; and hired W.P. Henderson to add a second floor to the historic Sena Plaza on East Palace Avenue.
As the HSFF board has added houses and other features to the register over the years, El Delirio has been overlooked. “It was so awful because the White sisters did all this development on the Eastside, and a lot of the register properties that we have were coming out of the White sisters, but El Delirio wasn’t on the Register,” said HSFF board chairman Ken Stilwell. “It was the strangest circumstance.”
The campus is important for its historic buildings, and because it was the setting for significant events, and was associated with prominent people, in Santa Fe’s history. Agatha Christie, Robert Oppenheimer, Igor Stravinsky, Andres Segovia, and Jacques Cartier were guests over the years.
The Whites hosted fabulous parties. Among the first, according to Schaumberg and Owen Lewis, was a ceremony to dedicate their new swimming pool in July 1926. “Witter Bynner wrote the script for the ‘Ceremonial Sacrifice at the Sacred Well,’ a Mayan-inspired ceremony in which King Chac dedicated the ceremonial pool to the Great Feathered Serpent. The White sisters played the part of the two sacrificial virgins, Flower of Day and Flower of Night.”
The women were also known for their canine business. From 1930, they bred Irish wolfhounds and Afghan hounds. The former dog kennel was adapted to house SAR Press. A hound cemetery is one of the property’s interesting features.
Martha White died in 1937. Elizabeth, who died in 1972, deeded their property, and their collection of Southwest Indian art, to the School of American Research. In 2007, it was renamed the School for Advanced Research “to better reflect the global reach of its support for scholarship in the social sciences and humanities,” according to SAR materials.
The third addition to the Register of Resources Worthy of Preservation is a 235-year-old house. Previously known as the Roque Lobato House, the foundation is calling it the Lobato-Morley House to reflect its two periods of historic significance. First, it was the home of Lobato, a soldier who rose to the position of armorer of the Santa Fe Presidial Company and who built the house in 1785-86. The second historically significant owner was Sylvanus Morley, an archaeologist (known for his research into the Maya peoples) who bought the house in 1910 and engaged in renovations and additions.
The register listing perhaps ends a 40-year-old controversy about the house’s historic credentials.
The long front portal on the one-story, U-shaped, Spanish Colonial adobe house was originally 16 feet deep. “In the typical Spanish fashion, the portal served as the primary mechanism for circulation between rooms,” writes the nominator, Audra Bellmore. She is curator and associate professor at the Center for Southwest Research and adjunct professor of museum studies at the University of New Mexico.
The Historic Santa Fe Foundation listed the Lobato House on its register of historic propertiesin 1964. But in 1978, after new owners abbreviated the depth of the front portal in order to create an interior hallway, the organization removed the house from the register.
The foundation has now reversed that stance, agreeing with architectural historian Chris Wilson that it remains “among the half dozen most important historic houses” in Santa Fe. When the HSFF asked for his opinion in 2018, Wilson said the portal abbreviation “was certainly unfortunate from a preservation point of view,” but added, “I suspect that a significant number of your ninety-plus plaqued buildings have seen similar negative changes over time.”
Lobato died in 1804 and the home was sold in 1805 to another soldier, José de Jesús Rivera. In the early 1850s, Gaspar Ortiz y Alarid assumed the title to the Roque Lobato land grant, according to the nominators. He served as an officer in the Mexican army when the American forces invaded New Mexico in 1846, then was a Union Army captain during the Civil War Battle of Glorieta Pass.
In the 10 years after Morley’s purchase of the Lobato House, he helped organize the “New-Old Santa Fe” exhibition at the Palace of the Governors (which stimulated the city’s new focus on “Santa Fe Style” architecture); served as field director of the Carnegie Institution’s Central American Institution; performed research at the Peabody Museum at Harvard University; and organized a small network of anthropologist-spies to search for German submarine bases on the coasts of Mexico and Central America. He went on to serve as the director of the School of American Research beginning in 1947.
His work on the Lobato house included replacing the tall sash windows installed by Ortiz y Alarid — and which Morley considered “vertical wounds” — with small casement windows, in order to restore a more historically appropriate appearance to the exterior. On the interior, Morley added an Arts and Crafts spirit with built-ins and furnishings that included a large field-stone fireplace, glass-front cabinets, tall wainscoting, and feature windows of diamond-paned leaded glass.
In the nomination, Owen Lewis and Schaumberg wrote that Morley’s 1910-1912 renovation “is a demonstration of his commitment both to the region’s historic architecture and to the Progressive design principles promoted by the Arts and Crafts Movement.”
