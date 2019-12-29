The AIA jury selected an Archaeo Architects residential remodel and expansion project for a Merit Award. The 10,280-square-foot project was completed in July.
The client purchased two adjacent lots with two existing homes, a guesthouse, stables and swimming pool, according to the project statement. The larger home on the west lot was demolished and the home on the east lot was substantially remodeled, as was the stables into a garage and the guest house into a multifunctional studio.
"The pared down simplicity of the architecture allows the panoramic views to the north and the mature landscaping within the site to dominate," says the entry statement.
The jury commented, "With a beautiful palette of rammed earth, stucco, and large steel and glass windows, the existing residence is opened to the outdoors and new indoor and outdoor relationships are created. The wishes of the client for a contemporary residential compound have been achieved with elegance and exceptional restraint."
