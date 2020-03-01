Here comes the 32nd Annual Santa Fe Home Show. More than 60 exhibitors will be at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center on the March 14-15 weekend. The Lego contest returns for the kids, but this is a no-nonsense show.
“A lot of our vendors are contractors, and that’s not typical in a home show,” said Ray Gee, interim executive director of the sponsoring Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association. “We have pretty serious materials and fixtures that you use in your home. We don’t do many of the fill-in booths, for example a cooking display.
“The vendors report that they get a lot of business out of it. This is a really a functional show. People go to learn what’s available, to get updated on new technology and state-of-the-art products. There are quite a few solar-power vendors in the show. You can find light fixtures and windows, we have plumbing companies and heating companies, and we make some space available for nonprofits and for the County Assessor.”
The percentage of repeat exhibitors is very high. “It’s a little surprising to me how many people are somewhat desperate to not lose a place and to get a place if they haven’t had one. If you get a really good location, you want to hang onto it.”
This is one of the three yearly events put on by the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association (SFAHBA). In June is the golf tournament at Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe, where contractors and suppliers build relationships. The 6-day Haciendas — A Parade of Homes tour is staged in August. “The Home Show is geared to homeowners, as opposed to the Parade, which maybe is geared to people who are moving here,” Gee said.
The March event also hosts the annual Remodelers Showcase awards presentation. Residents who are considering a kitchen or bathroom remodel, or changes to other parts of the house, love seeing the portfolios of the Remodelers Showcase projects on display.
Some attendees come away a little richer, not just with ideas, but cash. “We have $100 drawings. We do that 10 times during the show,” Gee said. “Also, this year we have something special. Sierra West Sales has donated an Aga range.”
Sierra West’s Jason Rogers said there will be a silent auction for a turquoise Aga range, a $20,000 value. “That will be out of my booth, which we share with Habitat for Humanity. That’s kind of at the back of the convention center, where people have to kind of mill through the show to get to our booth to participate. It gives attention to Habitat and the Re-Store.”
Rogers is the 2020 SFAHBA president. He has worked the Home Show for more than 15 years, first with Page’s Appliances at The Source, then as the Viking representative supporting dealers Baillio’s and Showcase Appliance, then 10 years with Builders Source, and this is his second year with Sierra West.
“Our city has some of the best contractors and trade resources anywhere, so keep your money in the local economy and meet some fellow Santa Feans who benefit along with you as you beautify your home,” Rogers said.
Bill Deuschle, owner of Fabu-Wall-ous Solutions, is another Santa Fe Home Show longtimeer. He has been a presenter since 2004. He does it for three reasons.
“One, I belileve in the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association and what they offer to builders and the public, and this is a way of supporting it.”
His second motivation is financial. Fabu-Wall-ous Solutions does find clients at the show. “Third and equally as important is our vendors that I see and run into that that we use and that I might meet – that’s a big part of our business, having good relationships with our vendors.
“We have a pretty good-size booth and it’s always been in the same place for a number of years, and I bring my crew there to man it and work it,” Deuschle said. “What I end up spending my time doing, and this is invaluable to me: we have past clients that do nothing but come to walk around the show and then to sit and visit with us. Our reconnection to our clients is critical.
“Relationships are very fragile and if you don’t take care of them, they fall apart and they go away.”
The Santa Fe Home Show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15.
There will be a food court. The Lego design contest, held in the convention center lobby, is sponsored by Del Norte Credit Union. Competitions begin both days at 11 a.m. for ages 5-8, at noon for ages 9-12, at 2 pm. for ages 5-8, and at 3 p.m. for ages 9-12.
Contestants must be checked in at least 15 minutes before contest time by a parent or guardian. Children only use Lego bricks that are provided. Each child starts with an identical non-theme kit of about 450 basic Lego bricks.
Preregistration at santafehomeshow.com is recommended.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.