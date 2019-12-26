The vision is that people should have the ultimate in convenience. Being able to get the things they care about on the appropriate device. — Bill Gates
In design, as in life, all things have their place. While technology can sometimes be intrusive (or, as I’ve suggested in some of my previous columns, can even contribute to stress), it also has the potential to introduce added comfort and simplicity to our lives.
My Feelosophy is that good design prioritizes the way you feel in your space — and that includes making things as simple as possible. Today, one of the easiest ways to add simplicity to your home is to introduce smart home automation.
I’ve recently had the opportunity to work with several tech-savvy clients to simplify their homes (and, quite frankly, their lives) using home automation systems. Smart-home features allow us to alter our environment with the simplest of actions. Basic tasks can be automated — from switching on our lights to finding the perfect temperature — while any desired changes can be made with a simple tap on our phone or tablet.
Automating these daily tasks opens up more space in our homes and lives for joyful living. Having systems that automatically open and close our garage doors, turn on our security systems before bed, or turn on our lights in the evening may seem somewhat insignificant when considered individually. However, when these little simplicities work in tandem, they make more room in our lives for thoughts, creativity, and connection.
I particularly appreciate how easy it is to introduce this technology without it interrupting the flow of a space or looking like an eyesore against an otherwise beautiful design. Companies developing this technology are prioritizing functionality and aesthetics, with sleek remotes, tablets, or convenient touchpads that are almost undetectable in a space.
An added benefit of these smart technologies is that you don’t have to be highly tech-literate to use them. They are user-friendly for all ages, and their use isn’t limited to new, modern homes. Today, any home can become a “smart home.”
There are several home technology companies in Santa Fe that offer this type of service and equipment for new construction and remodels. The systems can range from very few functions to many, depending on your needs and desires.
Smart home features are just one example of how technology and design can work together to introduce more simplicity to our lives and make space for more living: connecting with our loved ones and getting back to the activities that bring us the most joy. I can’t wait to see what the world’s geniuses come up with next.
Lisa Samuel ASID, IIDA, is a Santa Fe native and principal of Samuel Design Group, located in the heart of downtown Santa Fe. She is an award-winning interior designer known for creating unique interiors imbued with warmth and elegance. Lisa (info@samueldesigngroup.com) is passionate about good design that supports well-being.
