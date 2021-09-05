A rising star
Coldwell Banker Trails West Realty joins Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties
Exciting times are afoot for managing broker Beverly Chapman and her fellow associates at what until recently was Coldwell Banker Trails West Realty.
As of June 16, their office has joined the global luxury branch focused on the Mountain West and is now rebranded as Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties.
“We were shocked in May when we found out. But we’re all very excited,” said Chapman, adding “the new owners are absolutely fabulous, and we’re excited to be working with them.”
The Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties franchise launched in 1984 and now has offices in Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho and New Mexico. Its specialty is elevating luxury homes sales in resort cities such as Vail and Breckenridge, Colo., Jackson Hole, Wyo., Angel Fire, Taos and now Santa Fe.
“We have 14 offices in 12 cities,” said Mountain Properties President Julia Paretti. “Our niche is luxury mountain resort properties. Santa Fe is in our niche; it has mountains, a ski area, and a good resort aspect.” She added the organization has 200 agents and since 2015 business has doubled every other year.
The purchase of Trails West Realty won’t change the personalized flavor of the Santa Fe office, but it will extend its channels.
“It’s a more sophisticated look, in terms of branding. Because we’re large, we can make marketing and advertising programs available that an independent office couldn’t afford. We’ll broaden the reach,” said Paretti.
Mountain Properties Chief Executive Officer Dennis Saffell is equally enthusiastic.
“There is no place more exciting than Santa Fe,” he said. “Santa Fe’s real estate market is a bulletproof economy. If you look across all our markets, the least volatility and greatest potential are in Santa Fe and Taos. From one location, we can serve the surrounding cities.”
Saffell said he sees increased potential in Santa Fe. “COVID taught people they could work from anywhere. People can work from where they want to be, they can live where they want,” he said. “Santa Fe has the restaurants, conveniences, galleries, weather, and quality of life. It has seasons, but they’re not extreme.
“We’re seeing a huge influx from California, because it just makes so much sense,” he added. “If you own an $800,000, two-bedroom condo in Los Angeles, in Santa Fe that $880,000 buys you a really nice home, probably with a pool. People are really waking up to the value in Santa Fe.”
Mountain Properties has even further plans for expansion. “The long-term strategy is to have multiple smaller offices in all the key Santa Fe locations– the Rail Yard, the Plaza, Canyon Road, etcetera,” said Saffell.
Chapman’s team is ready for it. “We have 35 brokers at this office here now and we’re looking forward to opening another office here in Santa Fe,” she said.
“We’re just super excited. The team we acquired in Santa Fe couldn’t be any better. They are a great group of people,” said Saffell.
To view the properties available on this network, visit www.santafe.realestate.
