Nov. 19 - Dec. 18
NE city
Homes
230,000
274,950
319,900
335,000
415,000
500,000
730,000
835,000
855,000
965,000
1,250,000
1,400,000
1,425,000
1,587,500
2,495,000
2,812,500
Land
(None)
NW city
Homes
148,000
150,000
158,000
160,000
161,500
209,000
282,000
326,000
369,000
421,200
550,500
649,000
Land
(None)
SE city
Homes
160,000
166,500
175,000
185,000
255,000
259,000
280,000
280,000
280,000
340,000
375,000
385,000
400,000
400,000
459,000
495,000
525,500
531,000
615,435
620,000
630,000
650,000
740,000
850,000
1,200,000
1,276,566
1,330,000
1,995,000
2,950,000
Land
(None)
SW city
Homes
92,000
135,000
149,000
174,500
175,000
182,900
195,000
208,000
215,000
217,000
231,130
259,000
263,923
267,000
277,000
278,700
279,500
286,000
290,000
290,000
290,000
291,000
295,000
295,000
300,000
300,000
300,000
303,000
305,000
305,000
306,000
306,000
309,000
321,000
322,000
322,500
329,000
330,000
330,000
335,000
336,200
338,000
340,000
365,000
378,000
383,000
385,000
385,000
393,000
396,150
495,000
514,000
540,000
Land
(None)
NW county
Homes
530,000
613,426
625,000
800,000
980,000
1,070,000
Land
71,930
100,000
105,000
111,500
160,000
167,500
172,500
230,000
NE county
Homes
900,000
970,630
1,075,000
1,085,000
1,129,400
1,285,000
1,739,312
Land
445,000
SW county
Homes
90,000
279,106
285,342
302,000
316,000
350,000
389,000
410,000
410,000
449,900
464,000
465,000
490,000
555,000
625,000
695,000
Land
71,222
75,000
SE county
Homes
490,000
495,500
725,000
742,000
875,000
940,000
Land
70,000
82,500
90,000
109,000
115,000
185,000
220,000
Eldorado
Homes
275,000
312,000
400,000
427,000
549,900
635,000
650,000
960,000
Land
(None)
