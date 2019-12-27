Nov. 19 - Dec. 18

NE city

Homes

230,000

274,950

319,900

335,000

415,000

500,000

730,000

835,000

855,000

965,000

1,250,000

1,400,000

1,425,000

1,587,500

2,495,000

2,812,500

Land

(None)

NW city

Homes

148,000

150,000

158,000

160,000

161,500

209,000

282,000

326,000

369,000

421,200

550,500

649,000

Land

(None)

SE city

Homes

160,000

166,500

175,000

185,000

255,000

259,000

280,000

280,000

280,000

340,000

375,000

385,000

400,000

400,000

459,000

495,000

525,500

531,000

615,435

620,000

630,000

650,000

740,000

850,000

1,200,000

1,276,566

1,330,000

1,995,000

2,950,000

Land

(None)

SW city

Homes

92,000

135,000

149,000

174,500

175,000

182,900

195,000

208,000

215,000

217,000

231,130

259,000

263,923

267,000

277,000

278,700

279,500

286,000

290,000

290,000

290,000

291,000

295,000

295,000

300,000

300,000

300,000

303,000

305,000

305,000

306,000

306,000

309,000

321,000

322,000

322,500

329,000

330,000

330,000

335,000

336,200

338,000

340,000

365,000

378,000

383,000

385,000

385,000

393,000

396,150

495,000

514,000

540,000

Land

(None)

NW county

Homes

530,000

613,426

625,000

800,000

980,000

1,070,000

Land

71,930

100,000

105,000

111,500

160,000

167,500

172,500

230,000

NE county

Homes

900,000

970,630

1,075,000

1,085,000

1,129,400

1,285,000

1,739,312

Land

445,000

SW county

Homes

90,000

279,106

285,342

302,000

316,000

350,000

389,000

410,000

410,000

449,900

464,000

465,000

490,000

555,000

625,000

695,000

Land

71,222

75,000

SE county

Homes

490,000

495,500

725,000

742,000

875,000

940,000

Land

70,000

82,500

90,000

109,000

115,000

185,000

220,000

Eldorado

Homes

275,000

312,000

400,000

427,000

549,900

635,000

650,000

960,000

Land

(None)

