This is a grand home, a 2001 adobe-walled residence built by Roger Hunter, on a lot of 15 acres, the largest in Las Campanas. The house at 2 Indian Pony totals 6,964 square feet.
The beautifully landscaped entry leads to a front courtyard with roses, mugo pines, aspens, pear trees, piñon, ornamental juniper, and a bubbling boulder fountain.
The foyer is paved with stone tiles and has a barrel vault ceiling painted with a large rosette-star.
The house boasts gorgeous walnut floors, beautiful plastered walls, and beam or viga ceilings; even the hallways have ceilings of vigas and elegant coved plaster. A powder room has an inset carved-wood frieze from India, just a hint of the quality of the detailing here.
The great room is well-lit by tall windows and has a stately stone fireplace and a ceiling of latillas, set herringbone-style, on beams and corbels.
Walnut cabinets grace the kitchen, which is equipped with Sub Zero and Viking appliances, and granite countertops including on the long island with sink. There is a spacious walk-in pantry, a formal dining room, and an informal gathering nook with a semicircular banco. The wet bar is outfitted with a fridge, an icemaker, and a wine cooler.
There is a second living room, also with a stone fireplace, and a plank-on-viga ceiling. It is separated from the hallway by an outstanding feature: Floating Nichos, an ingenious Tom Joyce iron piece composed of art-display platforms on sculpted poles.
The home’s owners, Richard Hertz and Doris Meyer, know Joyce personally, as they do many of their artists.
“We moved here in 1998, retired, from Connecticut and New York and we started getting to know the galleries and the artists,” Meyer said. During a conversation on their portal the two mentioned Elias Rivera, Tammy Garcia, Fernando Botero, and other favorites.
They and their friendly dog Fletcher are downsizing, within Las Campanas. The two are well-known philanthropists (Santa Fe Community Foundation, The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund) and art collectors.
Asked what they love about the house, both referred to the mountain vistas and the privacy. “I love the advantage Roger took of the site, the way he made the house so that every room has a view,” Hertz said. “On a very, very clear day, you can see Blanca Peak in Colorado.”
The views are part of the experience in the home’s master bedroom, which has its own fireplace, a coved-plaster ceiling, and french doors to the flagstone patio and more exquisite landscaping. In the tile bathroom are a spa tub and a shower with rain head and a banco. There is a large, two-section closet/changing room.
Outside, there is a pool with an automatic cover to protect the water and prevent evaporation, and a spa with a shaded ramada. The one-bedroom guest house has a kitchenette and a full bathroom.
This Indian Pony property is listed by Marion Skubi and Britt Klein, Sotheby’s International Realty, for $4.25 million.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.