As New Mexico temperatures continue to reach record highs, along with the most significant drought conditions since the U.S. Drought Monitor began measuring conditions in 2000, it is evermore important that homeowners consider ways upgrade existing homes to save energy and water — and in turn, money.
Simple things, like swapping incandescent lightbulbs for more energy-efficient lighting, can be relatively inexpensive, yet can potentially save hundreds of dollars in energy costs over the long term. According to energy.gov, swapping traditional incandescent bulbs to halogen incandescent, compact fluorescent lamp or light emitting diode bulbs will reduce energy use by 25 to 80 percent and last three to 25 times longer.
Installing grey water and rain catchment systems can conserve and re-purpose water for gardens and trees. Grey water systems use the wastewater from showers, laundry and other water systems — minus the kitchen sink and toilets — and redirects it to irrigation pipes for landscaping.
“It’s a better way to use water as you produce it,” says Jeremiah Kidd of San Isidro Permaculture, who has installed grey water systems throughout Santa Fe for nearly 30 years.
Kidd says that almost half of the city’s electrical bill is generated from water treatment facilities, so the potential savings from grey water usage is an additional bonus. The systems are installed underground, filtered for irrigation use and typically range between $3,000 and $10,000 to set up, depending on the complexity and size of the home.
The one downside for homes built on a slab foundation, as many are in Santa Fe, is they require invasive work to access the pipes, breaking up the floor and underlying concrete.
“If the laundry is accessible from an exterior wall, that’s an option,” says Kidd. Homes with a crawl space make for easier installation.
Adobe, a common material in Santa Fe, also presents homeowners with certain upgrade challenges.
“You have to be very careful when tightening up a home in Santa Fe,” says Stephen Onstad of EverGreen Building Solutions. He says homes with flat roofs, which are common in New Mexico, are hard to reinsulate. The expense of upgrading insulation might not result in cost savings. Neither will replacing windows, unless it is for cosmetic purposes or they are old.
“Otherwise, it doesn’t justify the cost, because you also have the stucco repair,” says Onstad.
He does advise replacing an old furnace, which “can save a tremendous amount of energy.” Newer EnergyStar models are up to 15 percent more efficient than older versions. However, many of the furnaces and water heaters in older Santa Fe homes were installed in tight places, like a closet. Replacing them can result in a back draft from the vent. Tricky placement can be overcome with newer on-demand hot water systems or condensing units like mini-splits that direct fumes outside.
“It’s best to find someone who understands the science behind how houses work,” advises Amanda Hatherly, director of the Energy Smart Academy at Santa Fe Community College.
“One of the problems that can happen with existing homes if you try to do things yourself or if you hire a contractor who doesn’t know a lot about energy efficiency in housing,” she adds, “is that you can set up situations where there may not be enough ventilation. That can cause mold and moisture issues or change the pressure in the building that can lead to a down draft of gas and cause air quality issues, even carbon monoxide poisoning.”
She points out that homes in the City Different may have additions that were built by unlicensed individuals and they’re often not up to code. “Hire someone that knows what they are doing,” says Hatherly.
Before considering more costly investments like solar panels or new appliances, homeowners should look for ways to reduce energy and water usage.
“Otherwise, solar is not cost effective if you have outdated systems,” says BPI-certified Energy Auditor Nick Arvidson, who suggests homeowners start by shutting off lights that are not in use and switching to low-flow shower heads.
“They’ve gotten pretty good,” he says of those shower heads. “It’s not just a trickle.”
The city of Santa Fe, along with New Mexico Gas and PNM, have rebate programs to help encourage homeowners to upgrade to more energy-efficient or water-friendly appliances. Once those outdated systems and appliances are replaced, homeowners who want to switch to solar energy can contact local providers. They usually offer free consultations, including a review of current energy usage and a cost-benefit analysis. Homes in a historic district, especially those deemed as contributing structures, require review and approval by the city prior to solar panel installation. Publicly visible panels are prohibited in certain instances.
Hatherly suggests hiring a certified energy auditor to examine your home for a thorough examination of energy usage and ways to reduce it.
“That’s the best first step,” she says. Costs range from $200 to $500, depending on the size of the home. Local energy auditors can be found at BPI.org. Homeowners can also contact PNM for an in-person or virtual inspection audit.
For do-it-yourselfers, the Energy Smart Academy’s “Energy Efficiency for Your Home” booklet is available online (energysmartacademy.com). The 24-page booklet provides a guideline and checklist for homeowners to self-assess their water and energy use and offers tips on how to conserve both.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.