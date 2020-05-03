The number of people buying homes during the coronavirus scare has slowed significantly. According to the Santa Fe Association of Realtors, an average of 41 homes sold each week in the greater Santa Fe area between late February and late March. But during the month of April, that number slumped to 24 per week.
Likely factors included lapses in employment, nervousness about the stock market, and simply less activity with the current emphases on self-isolation and social distancing.
Nevertheless, some people are still in the market for a new house. “I’ve been in the homebuying process with Homewise since the end of December, before we knew about the virus,” said Kristi Salazar at the beginning of April.
“Today was my first experience of going to look at houses in this coronavirus situation. “Before it was, ‘We can go look at this house in a couple hours if you want to see it.’ Now it’s a little trickier. It takes a couple days to plan out. There was a period of a couple of weeks when Homewise wasn’t showing houses, because they were figuring out how to do it.”
Salazar, who works in the marketing department at Del Norte Credit Union, was looking at single-family homes and condominiums on Santa Fe’s south side. This will be her first house.
“I never planned to buy a house. I went abroad for a year and spent the chunk of savings I had and when I came back I was with my parents and I was like, I gotta get out of here, and I started looking at rentals.”
She had heard about the homebuyer education classes and credit counseling offered by Homewise. “Going straight to a mortgage loan officer, it’s a little heavy and you don’t know all the terms,” Salazar said. “Homewise helps you sit down with an advisor and you get all your documents together and they go through everything so it doesn’t seem so complicated.”
She attended one of the organization’s 8-hour homebuyer education courses before social distancing was advocated. “Man, that room was full,” she said. “There were 40 or 50 people in the room and they literally went through the entire buying process from beginning to end.”
As she found out more, Salazar realized that the monthly payments for a mortgage on her own home could well be cheaper than renting.
That’s also a strong factor for Charles Cascio and Hannah Wilber, who were hoping (at press time) to close on their first house on May 1.
Wilber, who is a member of the Santa Fe Community Bulletin Board Facebook group, had seen recommendations about Homewise and its focus on education for first-time homebuyers. “It seemed like a really helpful thing and it felt like good avenue for us,” she said.
The couple moved to Santa Fe from Washington, D.C., last October. “Thinking about buying a house wasn’t really an option in D.C.,” Cascio said. “The minimum house is like a million dollars there.”
They signed up for a mid-April class with Homewise, but that was canceled because of the social distancing advisory. They subsequently completed the online version of the course and started looking at homes.
They consider themselves “super fortunate,” as Wilber put it, because they are both remote employees. Cascio works with video, doing filming and editing, and she works for Esri, a California-based software company that specializes in GIS. “Right now a lot of the accounts we’re supporting are mapping responses to COVID-19.”
Low interest rates fueled their decision to get into the homebuying mode. “I think we considered potentially not doing this because of uncertainty with the virus, but our mortgage payment will be very similar to our rent,” Cascio said.
“Also, I wasn’t sure if work was going to slow down for me during this COVID situation, but luckily I’ve been getting consistent work during this time.”
The couple was living in a 3-bedroom apartment at Los Piñones — two of the bedrooms served as their offices. When not working, they have exulted in Santa Fe’s outdoor environment. They loved walking their dog, Kaya, in the hills near Los Piñones, but were also looking forward to the city’s large SWAN Park close by the house they had zeroed in on.
Longtime Santa Fe Realtor Val Brier, interviewed on April 24, said “It’s nice to slow down a little bit. Showings of homes are down some 15 percent nationwide, but in the West it’s only 4.9 percent and starting to rebound, and I’m seeing that myself.”
One problem witnessed during the previous two weeks was a higher number of people expecting to find good deals, based on the idea that home sellers “are going to be more motivated.”
Of course, that flies in the face of the reality that the record low inventory of houses for sale in Santa Fe means a continued strong seller’s market. The broker with Keller Williams Realty agreed, then focused on a bottom line: “There are always people who need houses, no matter what.
“I think the big difference is the way we’re showing them. We drive in separate cars from our clients, we make sure they wear masks and make sure they’re wearing gloves, or else they’re just look at the pictures of properties online.”
Brier believes Santa Fe may spark renewed interest in buyers from outside, especially those who want to get out of congested cities where the COVID is more of a concern.
“I tend to be optimistic, but I think Santa Fe’s going to look really good at the end of this. They’ve always wanted to live here and it’s time to move.
“I also think more people may be changing their perspective on what’s important in life, kind of like they did in the last recession,” Brier said. “After 2008-2013 we saw people going from large houses on two acres out in Las Campanas to wanting to be in town and be able to walk, to be in a tighter community. Now it could be just the opposite, people wanting to get back out in the more rural area.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.