A peal of bells from Saint Mary of the Lake floated through the sub-zero Chicago air. From his 17th-floor home office, Dante pensively gazed out onto Lake Michigan. The boulders peppering Montrose Harbor below reminded him of his mother’s frozen meatballs.
In the master bedroom his wife Sofia, who was 38 weeks pregnant, lay on a sand-colored chaise lounge watching “Children of the Sea” on a big HDTV. Her greyish-blue silk kimono made her look like a beached whale. Meanwhile their Shiba Inu puppy Kiko was busily tearing the stuffing out of her headless toy duck.
Dante said, “Sofia, we need to finish the nursery.”
“I’d like to get it feng shui’ed.” she answered in a tired voice.
“But of course, my Darling.” Dante cooed. His honey perked up. Kiko briefly paused to piddle on the beige sisal carpet and then pounced on the mallard.
Dante and Sofia were nipponophiles. Their condo had a rustic Japanese vibe to it. Clean, uncluttered and minimalistic.
Sofia said to me, “I’d like the nursery to feel as serene as our home in Kyoto felt.”
“A harmonious environment will help your breast milk flow.” I responded, looking around.
Dante enthusiastically chimed in, “I’ll order the Mitsumasa Sugasawa rocking chair we’ve had our eye on.”
“Make sure it doesn’t creak,” I added, “or it’ll drive you bananas.” I gave them a list of suggestions for a happy and healthy Japanese-ish nursery: cream colored walls, placement of the crib along the far wall, white linen curtains for a soft sunlight glow, organic bedding, an infuser with high quality lavender oil for relaxation, an obsidian ball for protection and grounding, and a weighted blanket for Mama and Papa’s bed, to promote serotonin release and restorative sleep.
The nursery came out beautifully, feeling cozy and inviting. The parents-to-be were over the moon. A week later I called Sofia to see how they were doing. She said things were a little “wabi-sabi.”
The night before, Kiko the bandit raided the nursery and dismembered the stuffed animals. I pictured the couple quietly slumbering while in the adjacent room teddy bears were flying through the air.
“Sounds more like a case of hot wasabi to me,” I said.
Sofia laughed, “Yes, it’s an exercise in transience!”
Suddenly she felt some warm water trickle down her leg and into her slipper. “I think my water just broke. Arigato!” she exclaimed and hung up. Standing at the end of the corridor, Sofia held her belly and excitedly piped, “Daaante!”
DO
Place cribs on a wall, away from doors, windows and direct alignment with door ways.
Purchase organic non-GMO cotton baby clothes and linens.
Keep cell phones and computers away from your baby.
Use low use VOC paints. Healthy lungs and immune systems.
DON’T
Avoid dressing baby in polyester. Slows growth.
Place a crib in the middle of the room. Weak life force.
Hang aggressive images of animals and their cartoons. They could provoke breast latching issues.
Stefania Masoni, an associate broker with Sotheby’s International Realty, has been a feng shui master for over 20 years with clients all over the world. Through her knowledge of feng shui, she finds buyers great homes and assists sellers in preparing their properties for smooth closings. See www.masonifengshuistudio.com or call 505-906-1600.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.