Pierre was a handsome stunt driver from Le Mans who enjoyed the kiss of danger. At a movie wrap party he was introduced to Larry, the film’s composer. Both felt an immediate attraction. It was as if they’d known each other in a past life.
Pierre asked, “I know this is a strange question but do you believe in twin flames?”
“Yes, I do.” Larry answered.
“Do you like classical music?”
Pierre gushed, “Ah, I love Claude Debussy, especially his Arabesque N.1!” The Frenchman’s accent, his ginormous biceps, and his appreciation of Debussy made Larry swoon. For the composer, Pierre was like the pentatonic geometry of the Arabesque.
The two quickly developed a deep connection. Larry moved into Pierre’s loft. Over time, they decided to start a family, which required more living space. The couple purchased a home on the coast with breathtaking views. Through a fertility clinic they found a wonderful surrogate. Larry and Pierre were filled with excitement anticipating their muffin in the oven. However, after several rounds of IVF, the surrogate wasn’t getting pregnant. Nada.
In anguish Larry said, “You jinxed it, Pierre! It was too soon to buy the baby stroller!”
“Pardon, mon amour, I’ll return it.” Pierre cried.
Cupid’s victims were heartbroken.
Larry and Pierre greeted me on their porch and in unison announced, “We need feng shui’ing!” The first challenge was the front door being in direct alignment with a picture window overlooking the Pacific Ocean. I said, “The chi enters the home but it doesn’t have the opportunity to anchor itself and so it escapes out of the window.”
“Our chi’s getting washed out to sea!” Larry exclaimed.
I suggested putting a round table between the door and the window and placing a crystal vase filled with fresh flowers on it.
The second challenge was Pierre’s office, which was in the offspring and creativity sector. There was a cherry-wood credenza topped with stuntman memorabilia and a photograph of Pierre waving from a racing car. I said, “Maybe the zygote didn’t implant because of the racy energy. Metal is the element here and the colors are white and silver. Swap out the racing photo for a cute baby picture from a catalogue and place it in a round metallic frame.”
“Two photos, just to be safe.” said Pierre.
Larry chimed, “Let’s instead use that white table Mum gave us and add some silver baby rattles!”
The following October I saw the couple at a pumpkin farm. From a distance it looked like Larry and Pierre each had a pumpkin stuffed in their shirts. Upon closer examination I noticed tiny hands and feet sticking out of baby carriers. The couple looked radiant. Pierre said, “Just look at our little bundles of joy!”
“What did you name your twins?” I asked.
Larry said, with a smirk on his face, “Feng and Shui”
Wind and Water? You gotta be kidding me, I thought. Larry was in stitches. Pierre said, “Mais non! Claude and Chouchou.”
Phew.
