Astrid, the blond, cerulean-eyed Swede, looked elegant during our WhatsApp session, at least from the waist up. She told me “Virtual is everyone’s new normal now, and it’s great! No one knows I’m wearing my bunny jammie bottoms.”
Astrid has been my remote feng shui client for over ten years, long before working remotely was fashionable. She earnestly believes it’s a pragmatic tool in this crazy world. With characteristic Nordic practicality, she asserts, “Even if I don’t understand feng shui, it works, and that’s good enough for me.”
Astrid is the CFO for a family business shared with her husband and three adult children. Work-from-home wife, mother, and financial officer, she’s like a circus juggler spinning plates on poles: one on her forehead, one on the tip of her nose, and another on a raised foot. The act works as long as there is harmony within the family and healthy profit margins.
She admitted, “I get stressed out and anxious. The kids sometimes bicker but my husband Björn’s the real handful. He’s a big oaf, loud, constantly snacking, and never happy!”
“Duh” I thought to myself, “Björn means ‘bear.’”
Whenever Astrid emails me under the title, “There’s a rumble in the jungle!” I know that’s her code for: “I need a space clearing pronto!”
We set a time and date for her remote clearing, and I asked her to write a wish list from her heart for all the things she desires in life. And I gave her a list of food, beverages, and flowers to have on hand for the ceremony — roses for love, oranges for money, and chocolate for sweetness in life.
On the day of the ceremony she laid everything out on the dining room table. Meanwhile, in my studio I set up my table with sacred objects, candles, and incense. When we began the ceremony I recited prayers of invocation and sang songs of gratitude to the Creator. On her end, Astrid sat quietly in meditation.
After the ceremony, we got together on WhatsApp and I asked how everything felt. Astrid said, “A wave of calm washed over me and the house feels so much lighter... and brighter! And Björn told me, ‘You work so hard, älskling, let me cook you a sumptuous dinner.’ He hasn’t called me älskling in forever. That’s his pet name for me; it means ‘honey.’ My heart fluttered!”
She went on, “Everyone needs support and guidance in these challenging times.” “Indeed,” I agreed.
Remember, for these trying times:
Do
Meditate in the morning before checking email.
Cross your hands over your heart and feel gratitude for yourself.
Explore new recipes.
Exercise regularly.
Tell your friends and family how much you love them.
Don’t
Be a news junkie.
Take your anxiety and fears out on your friends and family.
Hoard food and household necessities. The Universe provides for everyone.
Let the clutter pile up in your home.
Take yourself too seriously.
Stefania Masoni has been a feng shui master for over 20 years with clients all over the world. Currently, she is a broker at Santa Fe Properties, through her knowledge of feng shui finds buyers great homes and assists sellers in preparing their properties for smooth closings. See www.masonifengshuistudio.com or call 505-906-1600.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.