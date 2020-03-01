Hunt lubricated the wheels of his flamboyant artistic career by running with the right crowds. Consequently, blue-chip galleries from Los Angeles to Dubai anxiously awaited his latest oeuvres d’art. He had a penchant for investing his earnings in properties with histories as colorful as his paintings. Intending to maintain his good fortune’s momentum, Hunt hired me to feng shui his homes. His most recent purchase was a Victorian manor overlooking the Hudson River Valley, surrounded by rolling Kentucky blue grass lawns and punctuated by old oak trees.
The manor was replete with a steeple, a widow’s walk, and original antique furniture. Local lore maintained that it was haunted and Hunt was stoked as this increased his panache. The original owner, Beatrice van Buren, was an 1800’s New York socialite renowned for her hair-trigger temper and lavish soirées. Like his predecessor, Hunt was fond of hosting fabulous parties there, until weird stuff began to happen.
Bundled up in my coat and cap, I lingered outside to feel the manor’s vibe. The barren wisteria vines framing the porch swayed to and fro in the cold March wind. Hunt adored the fragrant, cascading wisteria flowers in the spring, as did his guests. A crow suddenly flapped out of the steeple, interrupting my thoughts. Its caw ran shivers up my spine. Regardless of redolent wisteria blossoms, this place felt creepy.
The parlor, called the “electric” room by Hunt, had crimson carpeting and tall bay windows. Portraits of the van Buren family hung on the wall — that of Beatrice, wearing an aristocratic smirk, was by the mantle. It seemed at parties that Hunt’s guests developed the sensation of being watched as they nursed their gin and tonics. Then the overstuffed chairs emitted sharp bolts of static electricity to their derrières. The climax came when the torso of a woman in Victorian attire floated across the room, scaring the bejesus out of the guests who understandably bolted for the door in a cold sweat. Were the G&T’s too strong a pour?
I went to the parlor to investigate, where my intuition led me to a red velvet loveseat. As I eased back into the cushions, I was jolted back to my feet by an electrical zap to my bottom.
“Hunt, there’s strong paranormal activity in the parlor,” I said. “Do you want me to clear it?” He whined, “Oh no! I love Beatrice’s presence. I just want my guests to return!”
Wondering if this was a paranormal love affair, I suggested, “Then let’s extend an olive branch to Miss B.” The crestfallen host perked up and cried “Sure!”
I instructed him to place a bouquet of red roses on the parlor mantle in Beatrice’s honor before entertaining. A few months later, as the wisteria blossomed, I accepted an invitation to a soirée at Hunt’s. In the parlor I saw a vase of roses. I asked Beatrice if she was happier now. Suddenly, the roses’ lovely fragrance washed over me.
I was ready for my G&T.
Stefania Masoni has been a feng shui master for over 20 years with clients all over the world. Currently, she is a broker at Santa Fe Properties. Through her knowledge of feng shui, she finds buyers great homes and assists sellers in preparing their properties for smooth closings. See www.stefaniamasoni.com or call 505-906-1600.
