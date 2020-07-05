Blood-curdling screams erupted behind the closed door at the end of the hallway. A man’s voice pleaded, “No! Please! Stop!” A quick ripping sound was followed by another cry of pain.
“The perfect soundtrack for Night of the Living Dead, Kika thought, sitting at the other end of the nail salon getting a mani-pedi. She would have applauded had the lacquer on her long nails been dry. The Valley Girl gloated. Frankie, her husband, was getting his back waxed. Kika leaned toward Hoa, her Vietnamese nail attendant, and in a voice muffled by her camouflage mask, proclaimed, “Thank God men can’t give birth; there wouldn’t be any babies in this world!”
Hoa, hunched over Kika’s foot, lacquer brush poised in the air, waited for her client to cool her jets so she could apply a coat of lemony ochre “Sun, Sea, and Sand in My Pants.”
Hoa turned to her colleague in the adjacent station and asked in Vietnamese, “I’m confused. Why’s she saying men can have babies?”
Frankie emerged from the waxing room looking traumatized. The agony had been unimaginable. He’d succumbed to having his back waxed in an effort to curtail his wife’s incessant nagging and maybe score more action in the bedroom. An upside was his thick black Italian dorsal hairs wouldn’t get painfully stuck in the zipper of his wetsuit.
Initially Kika and Frankie had felt lucky to share COVID lockdown in their idyllic Hermosa Beach bungalow. However, eight weeks of mucho togetherness led to exhaustive examination of personal flaws, escalating resentment, and hopes of revenge. Kika had become addicted to YouTube videos on do-it-yourself feng shui.
Her compulsive home-decluttering urges carried over to the deforestation of Frankie’s back. Frankie would swing in the hammock sipping his “Quarantini,” daydreaming of fishing for marlin in Baja and using Kika for chum. His wife had become a snake in the grass, waiting to strike. Their once-happy home had become Casa Medusa.
When the beaches reopened, the couple returned to their early-morning surfing routine. Life began to feel moderately normal again. The waves’ spray on their faces was invigorating. Afterwards Kika twisted her wet blond hair back into a bun, tucked her surfboard under her arm and told Frankie she was going ahead to fix breakfast.
Standing under the patio shower, Kika yanked repeatedly on her wetsuit’s zipper cord. Nothing happened. Grappling with anxiety, she suddenly felt overheated and her heart pounded in her chest. Trapped in the garment, Kika felt like a boiled kielbasa sausage. Desperate to escape, she grabbed rose clippers and began slicing at her wetsuit.
Frankie, arriving on scene, watched and asked, “Isn’t that your expensive special edition Brazilian wetsuit?” Kika, red-faced, screamed back, “The COVID’s made me insane!” Frankie relished the schadenfreude moment.
Do
Listen to others’ needs
Wax
Test the zipper on your wetsuit
Don’t
Take life for granted
Think you can feng shui the COVID
Pick gross nail colors
Stefania Masoni has been a feng shui master for over 20 years with clients all over the world. Through her knowledge of feng shui, she finds buyers great homes and assists sellers in preparing their properties for smooth closingsw. See www.masonifengshuistudio.com or call 505-906-1600.
