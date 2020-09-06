A gentleman named David called me saying he was interested in having his house cleared before putting it on the market for sale. David’s home was exquisitely elegant, but sadness hung in the air like the smell of stale beer in a pub. He had discovered that his wife of thirty-five years was a cougar and she had decided to run off with her young stud.
David admitted that the marriage had indeed lost some zing, but the betrayal left him heartbroken. Teary-eyed, he said, “I want to move on but I don’t know how.”
I replied, “Clearing the home will change the vibrational frequencies and allow new opportunities to present themselves to you, David.”
He asked, “Will it also help sell the property?”
“You’ll have the wind at your back,” I reassuringly said.
For the ceremony I asked him to have on hand a bouquet of flowers and foods of his ancestors. In addition, he needed to write a letter to the Universe asking for everything he really wanted in life and not what he thought he deserved. David, who had been taking notes, paused to gently slide his reading glasses down the bridge of his nose. His blue eyes twinkled with mischievous delight and he said, “I haven’t felt so excited in ages!”
The once crestfallen gentleman wore the grin of a Cheshire cat.
On the day of the space-clearing, I assembled an altar on David’s dining room table. From my orange feng-shui valise I took out white candles, rattles, a pipe, tobacco, Agua Florida, and images of deities.
“What’s in those little jars?” David inquired.
“Incenses,” I answered, “I make them from plants, minerals, and resins. Some clear negative energies, others attract love and money.”
David’s chocolate labradoodle sniffed the valise and then plopped down next to it, falling fast asleep. I said, “This ceremony makes pets feel calm.” David sat on the sofa in quiet observation as I began chanting invocations to the Creator, the Archangels, and to David’s ancestors. Together we went room to room, clearing the negative energy and leaving a trail of incense and incantation.
In the fireplace we burnt some joss paper and David’s letter. Gazing into the ashes, I saw an emerald green sea. “Are you planning a beach vacation?” I inquired.
Wearing a quizzical expression on his face he replied, “Why yes. Once the house sold I was planning on sailing the Greek Cyclades.”
“Hmm.” I thought.
David exclaimed, “My goodness, the place feels so much lighter. I’m very appreciative.”
Waving goodbye, I said, “Stay in touch and let me know how things go.”
It was September when David WhatsApp’d me. He looked ten years younger. I said, “You’re so tan, where are you?”
Popping on a black Greek fisherman’s hat, he exclaimed, “We’ve docked in Santorini, then onto Mykonos!”
An attractive middle-aged woman, equally bronzed, entered the frame smiling. David said, “Your ceremony changed my life, I found my Alina!”
Stefania Masoni, an associate broker with Sotheby’s International Realty, has been a feng shui master for over 20 years with clients all over the world. Through her knowledge of feng shui, she finds buyers great homes and assists sellers in preparing their properties for smooth closings. See www.masonifengshuistudio.com or call 505-906-1600.
