As so many others have experienced during these emotionally testing times, a deeply personal relationship came to a screeching halt, sinking me to the depths of the dark ocean floor. I tried to get out of my funk by reciting the title of George Harrison’s first album when he broke away from the Beatles: All Things Must Pass.
It worked for about a week, but nothing seemed to pass. Then I tried the words of the spiritual author Ram Dass, “Be Here Now.” Being in the “Now” was making me lose my mind. Neither mantra seemed to assuage my grief.
I was reading a book I hadn’t picked up in some years. In the margins I had scribbled a notation, “Shifting awareness creates a different trajectory.” Well, that was no coincidence. It was time to transform my leaden sadness into golden happiness.
Ultimately I would need to look to my favorite feng shui tools to assist in reclaiming my power. Here are a few I’d like to share with you. They are simple and can pull you through times that have led you to question your own strength.
Remember to be gentle with yourself. Take baby steps. The most effective feng shui is slow and steady.
We begin with that annoying activity, decluttering. I assure you, though, once you start you’ll be an unstoppable freight train. It will feel strangely satisfying. You might even wonder why the heck it took a global pandemic for those long awaited changes to your home. Should you suspect you’re on the hoarder end of the spectrum, enlist a friend or family member to cheer you on.
DO
• Purchase a new doormat. Nature and animal designs attract positive energy. Avoid saying negative sayings such as, “Go Away” and “Welcome-ish.”
• Keep front entries well-lit and clear of shoes, sports gear, and pet paraphernalia. Place a welcoming bouquet of flowers on a key table. Keep them fresh.
• Place plants such as Boston fern, jade, and Ficus alii near computers and routers. They’ll lift your spirit and help concentration. Since most of us do online banking, add an African violet for cash flow.
• Make sure your desk faces the door but is not in direct alignment. The entrance should be visible either from the left or the right. This is called the commanding position. I call it the driver’s seat.
• Use diffusers in bedrooms for more restful sleep. Lavender is soothing and neroli is calming. Purchase high-quality and responsibly sourced essential oils. (You’ll be breathing them.) Clean the diffusers weekly.
• Keep your windows clean. They are your eye onto the world.
DON’T
• Place beds, sofas and desks under stairs. The energy here pushes downward and can be oppressive. Bookcases are better suited.
• Leave dirty dishes in the sink overnight. Their energy inhibits good kitchen chi to circulate. Load them into the dishwasher.
• Use chipped mugs and glasses. They represent poverty and can also cut your mouth.
Stefania Masoni, an associate broker with Sotheby’s International Realty, has been a feng shui master for over 20 years with clients all over the world. Through her knowledge of feng shui, she finds buyers great homes and assists sellers in preparing their properties for smooth closings. See www.masonifengshuistudio.com or call 505-906-1600.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.