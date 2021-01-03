My daughter Kit bought a house with a guest bedroom painted with a paint called, “Lapis Lazuli Blue.” She affectionately called it the “Blue Room.” The bedroom is quite large and sparsely furnished: a queen bed, a nightstand, and a velvet lime-green sofa. A picture window perfectly frames a majestic oak tree outside.
The room is serene and offers an added bonus at night. Those who sleep in the Blue Room experience exceptionally lucid dreaming. The dreams are slightly psychedelic and impart kernels of wisdom to the dreamer.
Kit asked me, “Do you think we’re all nuts?”
“Maybe.” I replied. But, intrigued, I wanted to figure out what was going on.
In feng shui, the use of color can be a double-edged sword. Every color has a vibrational signature affecting human behavior depending on where it is used. For example, studies show that patients heal more rapidly in hospitals with a blue color palette. Conversely, a bedroom painted blue can cause a depressed person to feel more “blue.”
The lapis lazuli of Kit’s Blue Room had the proclivity of opening the doors of perception and deep inner-self knowledge. Oddly, this is also one of the properties of the lapis lazuli stone.
I additionally realized there were other things in the room which encouraged relaxation and creative dreaming. The puffy white comforter beckons guests to envelop themselves into a poofy bliss. The crazy lime-green sofa, which could be straight out of a Peter Max poster, is fun and playful. I did wonder if the upholsterer dropped acid, though.
The old oak tree stood outside the window as a quiet observer. I asked the tree if it would come to me in a dream and offer up some advice. That night in the Blue Room, I dreamed I was sitting on the branch of a banyan tree. “Why is my back so itchy?” I thought.
A raspy voice said to me, “You did it!”
“Did what?” I asked.
“You’re dreaming big.” It answered.
“Heh, like I’m on an all-expense-paid beach vacation to Maui?” I sarcastically asked.
“Something like that.” The voice said.
I scratched the itch on my back and it felt grainy. To my disbelief, pink sand was stuck to my fingers.
“Mahalo!”
Dream big and rejuvenate. Here are some tips:
DO
Have two night stands if you’re seeking a partner.
Keep exercising equipment in another room for sound sleep.
Have a diffuser with vetiver or ylang ylang oil for grounding and relaxation.
Use organic cotton, neutral colored sheets. They are pesticide-free and calming.
Hang inspiring artwork of nature. What you repeatedly see is how you will feel.
Fiercely trust the Universe.
DON’T
Place your bed in line with the door. This is the “Dead Man” position.
Have your office in your bedroom. If there’s no choice, section it off with a shoji screen.
Live in fear. It lowers your immune system.
Stefania Masoni, an associate broker with Sotheby’s International Realty, has been a feng shui master for over 20 years with clients all over the world. Through her knowledge of feng shui, she finds buyers great homes and assists sellers in preparing their properties for smooth closings. See www.masonifengshuistudio.com or call 505-906-1600.
