Alejandra was the heiress to a well-known tequila brand. Agave ran in her veins. The gold pinky ring and her unnaturally blond hair were testaments to the bourgeoisie. She was attractive and in her early thirties with a penchant for Prada and Mercedes convertibles. However, her reproductive clock was ticking and Alejandra was distraught at not having found her prince. And she was convinced that being a Virgo was at the root of the problem.
One evening while having drinks in Mexico City’s Zona Rosa, Alejandra knocked back her fourth shot of tequila and jumped to her feet. Like a victorious sprinter crossing the finish line, she raised her arms overhead and declared, “That’s it. I’ve changed my sign to Scorpio!”
I laughed, with a snort, at the absurdity of the statement before I realized she wasn’t joking. She added, “Men will find me more interesting and sexier than ever!”
Clearly, Alejandra belonged in the bowl on the bar counter with the rest of the cocktail nuts.
Weeks later, the heiress and I bumped into each other at a party. Wearing a long tight scarlet dress, she looked like a hot puya chile pepper.
“How’s dating going since your astrological conversion?” I asked. She laid her hands over her heart and whined, “Ay bendito! Those pendejos only want sex! I want a nice man and a baby.”
“Hermana,” I replied, “it’s a reasonable wish, but your wardrobe needs some feng shui’ing!”
Alejandra led me to her cavernous closet and pointed to her recent purchases intended to punctuate her sizzling Scorpio-ness. The equidistantly spaced dresses on the rack were all bright flaming red. “She’s still an organized Virgo,” I thought. “Ale,” I said, “You’re dressing like a matador and attracting all the bulls!”
In rebranding herself, the tigress had gone hog wild. She gave a sigh of defeat and asked, “So what do you suggest?” I said, “Let’s switch you to magenta, the color of love. It’s alluring and feminine. Or consider white, to make you appear mysterious and spiritual.” (Notwithstanding the fact that Alejandra was about as spiritual as a telephone pole.)
I continued, “Those red stiletto heels would make good murder weapons. Mid-high heels will make you more approachable. Veto the red, chunky jewelry; it’s better suited for congresswomen solving burning causes.”
The following summer I went to Cozumel to scuba dive. I was on the beach peeling off my soggy wetsuit when a very pregnant woman in a lounge chair enthusiastically waved her straw hat at me. I swept my dripping hair back to get a better look and, lo and behold, it was Alejandra. Sporting a magenta bathing suit, she looked like a gigantic plum.
“So great to see you, Ale!” I said.
“Look,” she exclaimed breathlessly, “I’m a beluga whale! Massimo and I are sooo excited. It’s a girl!”
Alejandra wore the resplendent glow that pregnancy brings. The heiress had found herself an Italian stallion, a businessman from Milan.
Badabing Badaboom.
Stefania Masoni has been a feng shui master for over 20 years with clients all over the world. Currently, she is a broker at Santa Fe Properties, through her knowledge of feng shui finds buyers great homes and assists sellers in preparing their properties for smooth closings. See www.masonifengshuistudio.com or call 505-906-1600.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.