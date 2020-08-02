Rome in August is hotter than a pizza oven. Shops, restaurants, and cafés batten down the hatches and stay closed until mid-September when temperatures finally drop. Romans head to the mountains or the seaside seeking relief from the heat. Only the pickpockets and the tourists remain in the sizzle of The Eternal City.
Near the famous attractions, though, the tourist traps remain open. Hungry foreigners have little choice but to pay obscene prices for Roman specialties such as Spaghetti alla Carbonara or an order of Supplì. In the evening, when nightingales sing from the pines of the Janiculum, tourists dine “al fresco” and the sticky fingers get to work.
For the accomplished yet aging San Francisco architect Henry Wong, Rome always made his heart flutter. This trip was a gift to his only nephew Andrew, a recent graduate from Cal Poly College of Architecture. One morning, with coffee breath and remnants of a brioche stuck behind his canines, Henry announced, “Andrew, today we’ll see an architectural wonder, the Pantheon!”
“Cool,” Andrew answered, gazing at the babe seated across the room.
Uncle Henry was unaware that Andrew had just barely graduated. He had burned through girls like firewood during a cold winter.
The Pantheon was swarming with tourists taking selfies. Standing under the biggest brick dome in the history of architecture, Henry closed his eyes and soaked up the magnificence into his every pore. “Well, this ain’t Alcatraz,” Andrew said in a blasé tone.
Pointing upwards, Henry breathlessly exclaimed, “Andrew, just look at that oculus!” “Yeah, that’s a big hole.” his nephew replied, winking at the brunette in a sundress. She winked back, shamelessly licking her lips.
Clasping his hands over his heart, Henry looked around and exclaimed, “What fantastic feng shui!” Rolling his eyes, Andrew responded, “Unc, I’m gonna check out Rome, meet ya at the hotel.”
The vixen waited for the American at the exit. “Sweet!” he thought. She took his arm as they strolled down Via del Seminario. Spotting a building with the front door ajar, she led him into its dimly lit cortile. It was cool and smelled like antiquity. He drew her into his arms. She freed herself and ran out into the street, blending into the crowd.
Confused, the young architect suddenly realized he’d been divested of his credit cards, passport, and iPhone. Fleeced like a sheep. The fox was a vector for his anger and humiliation.
Waiting in the hotel lobby, Uncle Henry nursed a Campari on the rocks with a twist. His nephew arrived through the revolving doors chewing on his lower lip.
“So, how was she?” Henry mischievously inquired. After a long sip, he added sotto voce, “Just because I’m old doesn’t mean I’m a dummy.”
