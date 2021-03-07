The cold rain beat down on Hoboken’s grey cobblestones. Angus was in the kitchen chopping onions for a Scottish stovie. Between his teeth he held an unlit match to avoid onion tears. Claire was in the living room by the fire with her glass of Barolo relaxing after a long day. As she gazed into the flames she had a revelation. “I saw it!” she exclaimed.
“Saw what, mo ghràdh?” Angus inquired.
Claire said, ”Our adobe hotel in Sedona!”
The match fell from his teeth onto the pile of onions. “Call the feng shui expert!” the cook replied.
During our virtual meeting Claire confessed, “Working on Wall Street has burnt us out. Our dream is to retire and open a small hotel.” Angus nodded in agreement.
“Where?” I inquired.
“Sedona, red rock mountains and vortexes!” Claire said.
“What about making it a boutique hotel?” I suggested.
Their heads cocked in tandem.
I said, “The isolation of the pandemic has made people seek safe and intimate getaways. They want value, a memorable experience, and a slice of paradise. Outstanding service and attention to detail will keep your guests coming back!”
Claire turned to Angus: “Remember our stay at Hotel Du Grand Paris in Dignes-les-Bains?” Angus said, “Yes, the owners were so attentive. The Cordon Bleu chef made the best Beef Wellington I’ve ever had!”
Claire exclaimed, “That enormous cage by the front desk filled with singing canaries and our ‘real’ room key! What a blast from the past!” Angus added, “Ahhh, you and me reclining in the parlor on those red velvet lounges trimmed with gold while sipping our apéritifs!” Claire sighed, “Yes, we truly had a grand time!”
I texted the couple, “CYE, LMK.” My email read, Suggestions for Your Boutique Hotel:
• A scenic location with easy access — Location, location, location.
• Beautiful outdoor landscaping — Welcoming.
• A water feature in the front — Prosperity.
• A detail-oriented staff sharing the same vision and spirit — Team work.
• Impeccable cleanliness — Sets you apart from the competition.
• An incredible chef — Delicious culinary memories.
• Décor and aesthetic reflecting local culture — Supports community.
• High-end amenities — Make guests feel special.
• Long staple cotton organic sheets — Lightweight and luxurious.
• Irresistibly soft terrycloth robes with the hotel logo — A souvenir and free advertising.
The following day Angus called. “We received your list and haven’t felt so excited in a long time! Claire found a great real estate agent who already has a few properties which fit our criteria!” he said. Then Claire got on the phone: “We’d like to fly you out to help us choose the right property and also perform a blessing ceremony to honor the land.”
“But of course.” I answered.
To my esteemed readers: As I shift my focus from real estate to fixing properties with feng shui, come visit my website and consider my services. I thank you all for your feedback and if you’re considering creating a boutique hotel, I’m your woman. And if you’re thinking of buying or selling, I’m available.
Fondly,The Land Doctor.
Stefania Masoni, an associate broker with Sotheby’s International Realty, has been a feng shui master for over 20 years with clients all over the world. Through her knowledge of feng shui, she finds buyers great homes and assists sellers in preparing their properties for smooth closings. See www.masonifengshuistudio.com or call 505-906-1600.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.