A 2-day symposium, Girard: Culture x Design, is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Museum of International Folk Art, 706 Camino Lejo.
Girard (1907-1993) was a luminary of modern design whose close engagement with traditional arts, whimsical toys, and everyday objects from around the world was a rich visual resource. Symposium speakers and moderated discussions will examine Girard through various lenses in order to create a more complex and textured understanding of his place in the history of American design as well as his approach to the collecting and exhibiting of global material culture.
By inviting contributors to explore Girard through multiple disciplines—design, art history, folklore, anthropology, and museology—this symposium offers previously unexplored perspectives on Girard and insists on a more complex interpretation of his role in both worlds.
The symposium participants are Amy Auscherman (Herman Miller), Charlene Cerny (Museum of International Folk Art), Jochen Eisenbrand (Vitra Design Museum), Shawn Evans (Atkin Olshin Schade Architects), Ira Jacknis (Hearst Museum of Anthropology, University of California, Berkeley), Felicia Katz-Harris (Museum of International Folk Art) Matthew J. Martinez (Museum of Indian Arts and Culture), Monica Obniski (Milwaukee Art Museum), Todd Oldham (Todd Oldham Studio), Kymberly N. Pinder (MassArts), Rachel Preston Prinz (Archinia + Architecture for EveryBody), Khristaan Villela (Museum of International Folk Art), and Katherine White (The Henry Ford).
The symposium is presented in conjunction with the exhibition Alexander Girard: A Designer’s Universe, organized by the Vitra Design Museum.
The cost is $225 ($150 for students with valid ID) for the 2-day symposium with breakfasts and lunches, and the closing party at SITE Santa Fe; or $100 for the closing party only. A limited number of student scholarships are available; contact Leslie Fagre at leslie.fagre@state.nm.us
Register for Girard: Culture x Design, by Monday, Oct. 7, at museumfoundation.org/girard-symposium
If you have questions, email folkartcuratorial@gmail.com.
