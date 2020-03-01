‘I love living downtown. We eat out a lot, and you can just walk everywhere and if I want to go to the Lensic or the O’Keeffe Museum, they’re right there,” said Pat French. “We’ve lived in Santa Fe for over 40 years and the Santa Fe that I’ve always known has been walkable and connected.”
Pat and Michael French are selling their stellar property at 128-130 Grant. At a total of 13,842 square feet, it includes the couple’s third-floor penthouse above two floors of commercial real estate.
It’s in a good neighborhood, too. “On our block there are four properties,” Michael French said. “First there’s what used to be the Grant Corner Inn and then the two that we purchased. To the north of us is the historic Hovey House.” That 1851 adobe, with it’s faux-painted brick exterior, is the home of LongView Asset Management.
“Then the last building, the so-called White Building or I Am Building, was recently purchased by two women who have a tech company called Falling Colors. They’re also considering doing a café there.”
During a mid-February visit, Realtors Christine McDonald and Kurt Hill offered some detail on 128-130 Grant. “The bottom two floors are income-producing offices,” McDonald said. “The third floor is downtown living, but you could also convert the whole property to residences because of the zoning.
“There’s such a shortage of small offices in town and there are 36 of them here, as well as 19 parking spaces.
“There’s also green, the lawn in the front with the picket fence along Grant Avenue, and a wonderful roof deck. There’s nothing else like it in town.”
McDonald is co-listing the property with Hill, who said the third floor previously served as office space for Brian Egolf, now House Speaker in the New Mexico Legislature. That apartment is 2,503 square feet, plus another 1,550 in the expansive roof deck with a downtown view.
Hill said the smallest of the offices is about 100 square feet. There are also double offices that are 250 square feet and some multi-room offices that are multiples of 150 square feet.
This is a fee simple property composed of two structures: the large, three-story brick building in back that was completed in 1982 and, in front, facing Grant Avenue, the two-story, restored brick house that dates back to 1890.
According to a history provided by Hill, the first owner was John Watts, who retired in 1887 after 11 years with the Second National Bank of New Mexico. His father, John Sebrie Watts, was a U.S. assistant justice to the U.S. court in the New Mexico Territory and a friend of President Lincoln.
The house as we see it today appears for the first time on the Sanborn map of 1902. In that year, Lily Walker purchased the property for $708. The style of the house, Colonial Revival/Free Classic, has remained unchanged.
The Frenches’ penthouse suite boasts crown moldings, including in the handsome dressing room. Most of the spaces have wood floors and ceiling beams. The walls are painted in grays, including a lavender grey, and in ivory and dark sand — those detailed color descriptions are from actress Ali McGraw; the family friend of the Frenches was there to arrange flowers and accessories on the day Santa Fe Properties photographed the penthouse.
The suite features handsome finishes, including the subway-tile backsplash in the kitchen. The master bathroom has a marble floor and steel blue glass-tile wainscoting, put in by the Frenches.
“Michael loves tile work and design,” his wife said. “He also retiled the bathrooms downstairs.” She added that many of the office occupants have been there for more than a decade.
“We bought the buildings in 2005,” Michael French said. “The brickwork and everything was in good shape, and we began to work on the amenities, new fixtures and tile in the bathrooms, we replaced the HVAC system, we replaced the brick sidewalks, just gradually brought up the building over the next decade or so.”
The fireplaces are standouts. In the living room of the penthouse, it’s a simple marble rectangle, elegant and contemporary; then the office fireplace is a little more classical with fluted jambs and apron under the mantel. The bedroom has a wall of built-in bookshelves and shelves.
The mini bar next to the elevator is a handy addition.
Christine McDonald, Santa Fe Properties; and Kurt Hill, Adobes & Dirt LLC., have the property listed for $5,950,000.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.