“It was early summer when I moved into my new house, the primordial garden borders and stands of small fruit trees seen with pride from every window and glass door, and I had mixed feelings about the handsome herd of six young bucks, antlers aplenty, who nibbled away on the apple tree leaves and purple plum foliage, looking up without fear as I woke with a snort in the lawn chair, and I knew the added expense of a tall fence was required, no matter my keen appreciation for their excessive creature beauty.”
So writes Douglas Atwill in “Cloven Hooves,” one of the offerings in Garden Poems (Boxwood Press, 2020). Devoted gardening aficionados will love this new collection. He wrote most of the poems in 2019 during the construction of his new house and the early development of his garden there. But his experiences go back to lessons learned years ago with his life partner, Pete Stewart (brother of homebuilder Betty Stewart).
In the foreword, Atwill tells us that he’s had “several dozen gardens” before the one immortalized in many of the poems.
“Pete and I had a long perennial garden at Goshen Farm in Cumberland Courthouse, Virginia,” he said in a recent email exchange. “We also had a good sized planting of old roses. Most of my other gardens have been at houses I owned over the years in Santa Fe and Galilsteo. I haven’t counted them all, but probably 30.”
Also a prolific novelist, painter, and homebuilder, Atwill wrote about the nearly 60 houses he has owned in Douglas Atwill Houses (Boxwood Press, 2016)
Garden Poems shows a splendid diversity of storytelling. For example, one can appreciate the author’s audacity, and humility, in “Fastigate” — and also the lively lament regarding bindweed “spreading rapaciously” in “What Attractive Trumpet Flowers!”
It is delightful reading throughout, although locals may yearn for mention of native plants or something a bit “funkier” than peonies and English roses and King Alfred daffodils — the localizing references to latillas in his poem “To Share” and to piñons in “No Chirping” are welcome.
In two of the book’s final poems, “No Beets This Year” and “Mea Culpa,” Atwill lets loose with a smidgen of guilt that his garden was only about beauty and not food. “I did add many vegetables to my terrace garden here on Moonlight Drive,” he said recently. “Very successfully, I think. Corn, onions, lettuces, Swiss chards, carrots, beets, chives, various squashes, cucumbers, watermelons, other melon. They all seemed to get along well together with my perennial flowers and roses. It was a fulsome summer on the terraces. I will try this again.”
Atwill said he was planning to provide copies of his newest book to Collected Works Bookstore & Coffeehouse and to Garcia Street Books; it is also available at amazon.com.
