By Paul Weideman
Artist Poteet Victory is the new owner of the historic Felipe Delgado House at 124 W. Palace Avenue. Victory bought the house from the Historic Santa Fe Foundation in mid-September, said HSFF executive director Pete Warzel.
The adobe house, easily recognizable for its second-floor balcony and central porch decorated with fancy woodwork, was built in 1890 by Delgado, who was a prominent merchant and a freighter on the Santa Fe Trail. The house remained in his family until 1970, when it was purchased and renovated by architect and preservationist John Gaw Meem. In 1980, John and Faith Meem donated the house to the foundation to ensure its preservation.
The foundation’s book, Old Santa Fe Today, calls it “an excellent example of local adobe construction modified by late nineteenth-century architectural detail.”
The First National Bank of Santa Fe rented the house from HSFF for more than 30 years. But after the bank consolidated its operations in remodeled quarters on the Plaza, the Delgado House was left empty.
Except for two relatively short periods when it was rented to two art galleries, the house has been vacant since 2012. And it has been a weight on the foundation, minus the monthly $8,000 rent the bank had paid.
“We were getting killed,” Warzel said. “The property taxes were $13,000 a year. But we got a great price. And we have a good preservation easement on it.” Historic preservation easements protect certain features in perpetuity. Included in the Delgado House easement are the street facade, the fireplaces, the woodwork, and the windows.
“The first time I was in there was when First National Bank of Santa Fe used it for custom banking and I thought, what a neat old building,” Victory said. “So when I heard it was for sale, I got my name on the list as soon as I could.”
Victory (Cherokee/Choctaw) owns the Victory Contemporary gallery at 225 Canyon Road. He will move that operation to the Palace Avenue building, and he has plans to expand. “I’m working with Gregory Schaaf, the foremost authority on Indian jewelry [and the author of American Indian Jewelry and other books]. I want to do a jewelry show in December.”
The historic house’s front, streetside windows are beautiful but they’re not like gallery display windows. “I can’t change anything, structurally, but I think they lend a lot to the character of the place,” Victory said.
“I’m thinking about turning the second floor into a Poteet Victory museum. Back in 2000 I was at the University of Oklahoma and I did a mural on the Trail of Tears that’s 56 feet long and 16 feet high. It’s an oil painting on linen. I’ve got all the studies for the mural and I’ll display those.”
Victory’s current work represents a return to his roots.
“I’m from Oklahoma and my family on my dad’s side were all Indians, and when I started out more of my work was Indian-theme. For the last 15 years I’ve been doing a lot of abstract work but I’m thinking I want to get into what I used to do. I’m pulling out of all the galleries that I’m in and I’ll make all of my work exclusive to Victory Contemporary.”
The purchase was “a no-brainer,” the artist said. “I’ve spent over a million dollars leasing here [225 Canyon Road] for ten and a half years. I’ve bought the Delgado house and I think my mortgage is $4,300; I was spending $10,500 here. I’ll be paying rent, but I’ll be paying it to me.”
The timing was great on one important aspect: the roof. The Historic Santa Fe Foundation replaced the entire roof in 2011. It was done in the original material, terneplate, which lasted 120 years. So Victory should have no worries about that.
He wants to take up all the carpet and redo the floors, and he is able to put in a kitchen, which was removed years ago.
Right now he’s landscaping the large courtyard in the back — that feature is larger than the courtyard at the New Mexico Museum of Art, kitty-corner across Palace Ave. “I want to turn it into a real pretty sculpture garden. I went up to the Sculpture in the Park show in Loveland and saw some really cool sculptures, so we picked up several that I think will look really neat in the courtyard.”
Victory may be getting some star power in the building soon. “A movie company called me the other day about the Tom Hanks they’re going to shoot here and asked me if they could use the building. The setting is 1870 and they thought this would be perfect for a lawyer’s office or something. So that would be alright.”
The Historic Santa Fe Foundation was founded in 1961 in reaction to the destruction of the 19th-century adobe Nusbaum House to create a parking lot. The foundation purchased its first historic building in 1974. Over the next three decades, the foundation bought six more, plus the Cross of the Martyrs.
But in recent years, the foundation’s board of directors has decided to give up its owned buildings, which cost a great deal of money and time for maintenance — not to mention losing rent revenues when vacant.
“John Gaw Meem gave us the Delgado House, and before we tried selling it we cleared it with Nancy [Meem Wirth] and Peter [Wirth],” Warzel said. “Peter said the foundation is finally doing what he was struggling with when he was the chairman of our board. He always wanted this, for us to get out of ownership.”
The Oliver P. Hovey House on Griffin Street was sold in October 2018. During the previous four years, the foundation also divested itself of the Donaciano Vigil House and the adjacent Garcia House and Rivera House on Alto Street.
What’s left? The historic Roque Tudesqui House on De Vargas Street, El Zaguan (the foundation’s headquarters) on Canyon Road, and the Cross of the Martyrs.
The foundation’s mission is “to preserve, protect and promote the historic properties and diverse cultural heritage of the Santa Fe area, and to educate the public about Santa Fe’s history and the importance of preservation.”
||||
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.