Homewise, Inc., 4746 Vista Serena Lp. $200,000.

Adrian Ponce, 4421 Mission Bend. $175,000.

Peter Mendez, 502 Apodaca Hill. $421,875.

Barbara Cooper, 3078 Monte Sereno Dr. $1,085,000.

Pulte Development of NM, 4920 Venado Pk. $208,404.

— 4924 Venado Pk. $319,191.

— 4926 Venado Pk. $319,191.

— 4932 Venado Pk. $312,417.

— 4934 Venado Pk. $319,191.

— 4618 Rail Runner Rd. $229,053.

— 4620 Rail Runner Rd. $199,755.

— 4806 Governor Miles Rd. $273,030.

— 4838 Governor Miles Rd. $319,191.

— 4840 Governor Miles Rd. $208,405.

PH Properties, 126 Cam. Encantado. $875,000.

Monte Sereno Devco, 3285 Monte Sereno Dr. $1,495,000.

Gardner & Associates, 4 Pinon Doblado. $328,854.

— 23 Pinon Doblado. $378,000.

Valverde Development LLC, 15 Valverde Dr. $655,000.

Gregorio & Elizabeth Lopez, 572 N.M. 599. $950,000.

First Track LLC, 2704 Buffalo Ln. $650,000.

