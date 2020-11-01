Homewise, Inc., 4746 Vista Serena Lp. $200,000.
Adrian Ponce, 4421 Mission Bend. $175,000.
Peter Mendez, 502 Apodaca Hill. $421,875.
Barbara Cooper, 3078 Monte Sereno Dr. $1,085,000.
Pulte Development of NM, 4920 Venado Pk. $208,404.
— 4924 Venado Pk. $319,191.
— 4926 Venado Pk. $319,191.
— 4932 Venado Pk. $312,417.
— 4934 Venado Pk. $319,191.
— 4618 Rail Runner Rd. $229,053.
— 4620 Rail Runner Rd. $199,755.
— 4806 Governor Miles Rd. $273,030.
— 4838 Governor Miles Rd. $319,191.
— 4840 Governor Miles Rd. $208,405.
PH Properties, 126 Cam. Encantado. $875,000.
Monte Sereno Devco, 3285 Monte Sereno Dr. $1,495,000.
Gardner & Associates, 4 Pinon Doblado. $328,854.
— 23 Pinon Doblado. $378,000.
Valverde Development LLC, 15 Valverde Dr. $655,000.
Gregorio & Elizabeth Lopez, 572 N.M. 599. $950,000.
First Track LLC, 2704 Buffalo Ln. $650,000.
