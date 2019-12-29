Autotroph Architects won the other AIA award for unbuilt projects. The company's project, Pixelated Pueblo, is a planning study for a site on St. Michael's Drive.
This is the second year it was submitted. Autotroph principal Alexander Dzurec said the reason Pixelated Pueblo was recognized in 2019 is that the AIA awards jury includes members of the international design firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), which he said "is all about theoretical, interesting projects."
The concept statement for the AIA entry noted that Santa Fe is in the midst of an "acute housing crisis." The entry bounces off a city initiatives to redevelop the St. Michael's Drive corridor, creating a Local INnovation Corridor (LINC) overlay district that presently is populated by strip malls, big box stores and vast, mainly unused, parking lots.
"Pixelated Pueblo is an evolution of other work we had done in the midtown area," Dzurec said. "We were involved in the weekend-long RE-MIKE event in 2012. We built a building out of shipping containers and worked with YouthWorks to do a portal, the whole objective about a different kind of paradigm of bringing the buildings up to the street instead of the parking lots we have now.
"Next, we were invited last year to propose some visions for the campus. We looked at redeveloping the perimeter of the site in terms of what the city wants to see: wood-frame construction apartments over concrete construction for retail."
The proposal design is based on the use of four standardized wood- or steel-frame modules that can be combined to create six building types. The community of blocky forms relates to traditional Pueblo architecture as well as to modern projects such as architect Moshe Safdie's Habitat 67 housing complex in Montreal.
Dzurec said Pixelated Pueblo could add 400 housing units on the 19-acre Kmart site. It would also involved renovating the large Kmart and grocery buildings for commercial and office uses. Between those and the new residential buildings on St. Michael's Drive would be two-level garages, partially underground, for 980 parking spaces. Above them are playgrounds and a public plaza for citizens patronizing the restaurants, bars, and cafés.
"This is what the city wants, having buildings on the street, hiding the parking, providing ground-level retail, and creating a walkable St. Michael's Drive," Dzurec said.
He did not offer a dollar figure for the project, but said it would be cost-effective because of the modular construction.
