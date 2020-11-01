I have been, like many of you, rewriting the script for daily living, navigating new waters, and learning to do things in new ways. I marvel at the dedication of my colleagues, architects, builders, and other design professionals in Santa Fe who have rallied and continued to serve our clients in such a dedicated and graceful manner. I always encourage clients to assemble the entire team before a shovel is put in the ground. The reason I feel strongly about this is that when you have a cooperative and collaborative team the results are much more likely to not only meet all the criteria of the conception but to exceed and delight the clients. The process becomes much more holistic when all the great minds are involved from the beginning. As design professionals, we must study, analyze, and respond to our client’s needs and desires. The design process is much like being a sculptor: first studying the subject, analyzing the materials, and having the ability to create a composition that is pleasing both in beauty and function.
I am a big fan of Donald H. Ruggles, AIA, NCARB, ICAA, ANFA, president of Ruggles Mabe Studio, a boutique architecture and interior design firm based in Colorado. Founded in 1970, the firm is dedicated to the idea that beauty can improve the lives of its clients. Obviously, I am a fan because my philosophy is very much aligned to his. We “feel” beauty biologically as we move through space, from outside to inside our bodies, feel it biologically as well as subconsciously. Architecture and design have ramifications on our health, plain and simple. Our built environment must be more than a functional space; it must also be beautiful.
The neuroscience of how we experience beauty is quite a fascinating study. The Italian philosopher and psychotherapist Piero Ferruci said, “Beauty is a primary principal that touches all parts and functions of our being. It opens to the world and brings harmony to our relations with others and with nature: it helps us reach out and touch the entire universe.”
What are the ideas that support mental and physical health as it relates to buildings? There are fundamental principals in design that affect us, such as balance, scale, contrast, pattern, movement and rhythm, emphasis, and unity. Talented, knowledgeable professionals can bring these principals to the table of your project. Santa Fe has a fantastic cadre of professionals, from architects to builders, landscape designers and interior designers, many of whom showcased their work in the recent and first virtual Haciendas: A Parade of Homes, presented by the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association.
Design is all around us. Design is subjective. Good design serves a purpose.
Lisa Samuel ASID, IIDA, is a Santa Fe native and principal of Samuel Design Group, located in the heart of downtown Santa Fe. She is an award-winning interior designer known for creating unique interiors imbued with warmth and elegance. Lisa (info@samueldesigngroup.com) is passionate about good design that supports well-being.
