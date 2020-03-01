“When the well’s dry, we know the worth of water.” — Benjamin Franklin
We all get to a point where we feel the need to retreat and indulge in a process of rejuvenation to restore our bodies mind and spirit. Making an appointment at a day spa might come to mind, a place where we can enjoy a variety of elements that would refresh and renew us. Whether we are looking to retreat from working hard at the office, school, or athletics, the human body needs rest and relaxation to repair and restore us.
Our well-being depends on this process of revitalization. Taking an entire day or more may not be feasible with life’s busy schedules. We can create a space in our home that will provide us with all the important elements to recharge us physically and mentally. There truly is no easier place to start practicing self-care than in the sanctuary of your own home.
Here are some expert tips to help you do just that!
A neutral color palette can set the stage for a serene space. Sherwin Williams and Dunn Edwards offer a wonderful selection of neutral colors that you can sample on your walls before you make a commitment. Some of my “faves” are Dunn Edwards “Crisp Muslin” and “Fine Grain.” Sherwin Williams offers some soft tones that create such a cozy feeling, such as “Egret White” and “Shoji White.”
When it comes to linens, use all white plush towels and keep everything breezy and fluffy. All the towels should be the same, creating a sense of order and harmony. If there is room for a stool or chair, a white or beige fleece throw can add some interesting texture and invite you to rest. A meditation pouf might be a nice addition in the bathroom or in a nearby room where you can dedicate the space to self-care, self-reflection or meditation. Developing a yoga practice might be incorporated as well.
Consider the senses in creating sanctuary, using aromatherapy to calm you by diffusing high-quality essential oils, burning naturally scented candles, or even the soft glow of a salt lamp can add an element of tranquility. Soft music can really add to the space as well. Carefully select accessories that add texture, but be careful with this one; it can be overdone. Green plants are always nice to bring in the connection that we all benefit from in connecting with nature. I cannot stress enough the must to add natural elements.
Keep on eye on clutter. This can be a challenge in a bathroom, but it is possible to achieve by tidying up as you go through your daily routine and returning items to their places.
Creating a space such as this will no doubt be a reminder to spend time in repose. A space like this will invite you on a regular basis to pay attention to your mind, body and spirit.
Lisa Samuel ASID, IIDA, is a Santa Fe native and principal of Samuel Design Group, located in the heart of downtown Santa Fe. She is an award-winning interior designer known for creating unique interiors imbued with warmth and elegance. Lisa (info@samueldesigngroup.com) is passionate about good design that supports well-being.
