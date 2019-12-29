The 2019 AIA Honor Award was presented to SHoP Architects of New York for the SITE Santa Fe renovation and expansion. Santa Fe's Greg Allegretti was architect of record on the project, which was completed in October 2017.
The building was originally a Coors beer warehouse. In 1995, when it was 25 years old, the building was renovated to serve the contemporary art museum with the help of architect Richard Gluckman.
The recent project was similarly an example of adaptive re-use, which is considered environmentally superior to demolition and rebuilding.
The $7,128,000 project involved about 10,000 square feet in new or remodeled spaces. Among the changes are the experimental SITElab gallery, another climate-controlled gallery, an auditorium, and a new gathering space in the middle of the building: the Sky Mezzanine and courtyard.
The front of the enclosed part of the building was pushed out toward Paseo de Peralta and now includes a glass-fronted coffee bar, shop, and seating area.
But the most dramatic change was to the exterior. The architects created a triangular “prow” feature that cantilevers about 60 feet out from the building front. It is made of thick sandwiches of perforated-aluminum sheets having rhythmic joint patterns.
A similar, but shorter, prow is at the rear of SITE. The metal cladding extends from both prows some distance along the long side wall facing Santa Fe Railyard Park, terminating at acute angles — the metal forms thus appear as dynamically pointed parallelograms. Between them, the wall is stucco finished in a “midnight oil” color that SHoP has employed on several of its other projects.
The designs created by the edges of the aluminum panels were inspired by patterns in Native American rugs and pottery, SHoP project director Ayumi Sugiyama told The New Mexican at the time of the opening. “In terms of the concept for this cladding, we basically extruded, straight-up, a rhomboidal grid that you can picture as an egg crate, then we just carved away at the facade,” she said.
Sugiyama added that the fact that you can see the bolts when you look closely and can thus understand how the cladding is put together relates to “the honesty of materials” in the area’s history, which included warehouses and other railroad-related buildings.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.