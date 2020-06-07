One of Santa Fe’s stately Territorial Revival homes is the 94-year-old Acequia Madre House. It is a distinctive presence on Acequia Madre Street also because of the park-like grounds between the street and the house.
For the past seven years, the property has been the home of the Women’s International Study Center. But WISC activities were interrupted first because of a partial ceiling collapse in January 2019, then because of the coronavirus.
“WISC is operating, but we’re not running any fellowships right now,” said Jordan Young, executive director of WISC and president of the Acequia Madre House. “We had hoped to reopen this summer. We’ll see how that all goes with the COVID situation.”
WISC and AMH both applied for payroll protection loans offered as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
In repairing the damaged roof, workers uncovered the original dirt insulation up to 10 inches thick. “They calculated that they would need five dumpsters to take all the material away and they ended up needing several more,” Young said. The work was performed during the winter in sections so nothing was exposed to weather.
The roof work is complete, but when the weight of the dirt was removed, there was enough movement in the old adobe walls to create thousands of cracks in the interior plaster. Property manager Karl Grubbe is supervising those repairs, as well as needed electrical upgrades. Still to come are exterior stucco work and improvements to the gardens.
The Acequia Madre House was built in 1926 by Eva Scott Fényes (1849-1930) and her daughter and granddaughter, Leonora Scott Muse Curtin (1879-1972) and Leonora Francis Curtin Paloheimo (1903-1999). During their lives, the three women tallied remarkable achievements in the arts, science, business, and cultural preservation.
When WISC was founded in their honor in 2013, the house was filled with antique furniture and artworks from the Southwest and Finland, as well as Depression-era tinwork, textiles, and furniture made for the Native Market cooperative subsidized by Leonora Paloheimo.
The treasures also include self-portraits that Eva and the Leonoras asked visiting artists and scholars to draw as guest-book entries; among them are drawings by Gustave Bauman, Olive Rush, and Fred Kabotie.
Fortunately, there was no significant damage from the roof leak. “And Level Fine Art Services did a great job removing everything and putting it in storage, so all our objects and collections are safe,” Young said.
Today Rancho de las Golondrinas owns the main house and an adjacent building that was Leonora Curtin’s carriage house, where Young lives and staffs the WISC office. The two houses just to the east, at 424 and 426 San Antonio, are owned by the Paloheimo Foundation
“The foundation is based in Pasadena, but there are family members here in New Mexico and also in Finland,” Young said.
The current renovations will facilitate a new era for the property. “Historically, WISC has used the Acequia Madre House and adjacent properties for its office and fellowships-in-residence. WISC’s residency program was inspired by the work of all three women, in an effort to continue celebrating work in the areas in which the women excelled.
“Acequia Madre House will begin to share its collections and story in a new way. In addition to curating exhibits of our own materials, we hope to also celebrate contemporary artists, just as the women supported artists throughout their lives.”
The archives will move over to 424 San Antonio, and that will become the research house. Working there will be curator Martin Schultz from the Museum of World Cultures in Stockholm, who will be back in Santa Fe as soon as it is safe to travel; Pilar Law, archives specialist; Susan Kay, who aids WISC and AMH with development; and Karl Grubbe. Also onsite will be Cheri Falkenstein Doyle, who retired from the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian and is working on a book about the Acequia Madre House and the three renowned women who built it.
“The house will not be set up as it was before, as a historic house museum,” Young said. “The front of the house will display our own collections of photographs, letters, art, and furniture. Then we’ll have a side community gallery to support local artists. We will be open to the public one or two days a week.”
WISC obtained a National Trust for Historic Preservation grant and has hired landscape architect Jill Brown to do a master plan for the gardens that will occupy parts of the approximately two acres at the front and west side of the house. In sympathy with the grow-your-own-food movement in coronavirus times, WISC and the Acequia Madre House are partnering with Youthworks to grow vegetables in a victory gardens project on the property.
“We’re also digitizing archives and building on a virtual exhibit for our website,” Young said. “We want to bring the collections back in July.”
For more information about WISC, the three women, and the house, see womensinternationalstudycenter.org.
