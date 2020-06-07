It may sound like ad-speak, but this property at 480 San Antonio Street is certainly a contender for Santa Fe condominum living at its best. These two units of the compound, which are offered as main residence and guest house, were built by Jay Parks in 2002.
The architectural elements are sophisticated and also perfectly suited to the historic Eastside. The adobe Spanish-Pueblo Revival buildings also boast a touch of the more stately Territorial Revival styling in the squared, white-painted exterior trim.
The property is located on a well-kept dirt lane off of San Antonio Street — and just 500 feet south of the four-century-old Acequia Madre that still conveys irrigation water from the Santa Fe River to properties as far distant as the village of Agua Fria. It’s a short walk to Garcia Street Books, Downtown Subscription, and the galleries of Canyon Road.
The interior spaces of 480 San Antonio Units D & F are a little over 3,500 square feet, with a total of four bedrooms and four full bathrooms. All areas are conditioned with refrigerated air and in-floor radiant heating.
The beautiful carved-wood front door opens into an impressive foyer with a brick barrel-vault ceiling. As you enter the living room, you notice an abundance of wood — posts and lintels, hardwood floors, coved-plaster viga ceiling, built-in cabinetry, and the fireplace surround with its cornice and fluted columns — all contrasting with the white of the hard-plastered walls.
The kitchen is outfitted with handsome wood cabinets, a plank-on-beam ceiling with spot lighting, a large apron sink, granite countertops and backsplash, a fireplace, and a handy island topped half and half with wood and granite. The appliance package includes Dacor ovens, a Wolf cooktop, and a Sub Zero refrigerator paneled to match the cabinets.
The master bedroom is both spacious and cozy, with a wood-burning fireplace and light-bathing skylights, the bathroom with a deep, freestanding tub and double-basin vanity. This and other en-suite bedrooms have french doors to outside spaces.
Partially covered brick-paved patios include a grilling station and outdoor dining area, extensive gardens, and a water feature, all connected with paver paths. “One of the things that’s amazing about this property is that it’s circled by really gorgeous gardens and mature aspens and a beautiful Japanese maple,” said Realtor Abigail Davidson. Also on the grounds are roses, lilies, irises, wisteria, boxwood, catmint, cotinus, hostas, and peonies.
The guest house is similarly luxuriously furnished but stands out with its floors of reclaimed brick. The kitchen here has no fireplace, but it does have a bright blue Viking range, an apron sink, white-painted wood cabinets, and a wonderful wraparound backsplash of tiles, each hexagonal panel based on a 12-point star.
There is a two-car garage and two-car parking for the guest house.
Abigail Davidson, Sotheby’s International Realty, has the property listed for $2,472,000.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.