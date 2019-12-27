adobe - sun-dried earthen bricks; and a house made of adobe bricks
alacena - cupboard built into an interior adobe wall
araña – traditional wooden, cross- or spider-shaped candle chandelier
arroyo - natural watercourse, usually dry; a gully
banco - adobe (or facsimile) bench built at the base of a wall
canales -drainspouts extending out from parapet of flat roof, originally designed to protect adobe wall from falling water
cedros – (See rajas)
corbel – scroll-shaped wood bracket used to support a viga
entrada - entryway
latillas - juniper or alder branches used for ceilings and coyote fences
nicho - niche in interior adobe wall used for display of santos and artworks
Northern New Mexico style - Vernacular or Spanish-Pueblo-style house having a pitched tin roof and painted woodwork and trim
pentile - hollow-tile block produced at the old state penitentiary in Santa Fe from 1915 to the 1940s and widely used as a building material
placita - courtyard
portál - porch, often with beamed roof supported by corbels and zapatas on posts.
rajas – split juniper (“cedar”) used like latillas for ceiling
sala – living room
Spanish-Pueblo Revival style - Building with walls of earth-colored adobe (or facsimile), flat roof with canales, often with vigas projecting from front exterior wall; typically one story
Talavera - colorful Mexican tile bearing Moorish designs based on precedent made in Talavera de la Reina, Spain
Territorial Revival style - Spanish-Pueblo style house modified with sharper edges, brick coping on parapets, and white-painted, milled-wood details such as pedimented lintels on window frames and squared portal posts
torta – packed mud traditionally used over viga/latilla ceiling
trastero - cupboard
viga - debarked log used as ceiling beam
zapata – similar to corbel but double-ended, used to support beam joint on post
